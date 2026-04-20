Amritsar Commissionerate Police busted a cross-border weapon smuggling module, arresting three individuals and seizing six pistols. The racket used drones for drops and had inter-state supply chains, including links to Madhya Pradesh.

In a major crackdown, the Amritsar Commissionerate Police have dismantled a weapon smuggling module involving cross-border drone drops and inter-state supply chains, an official said on Monday.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar stated that six sophisticated pistols have been recovered and three individuals arrested in connection with the case.

Accused Identified

The accused have been identified as Deepak alias Deepu and Arun Sabu, both residents of Amritsar with prior criminal records, and Sukhjinder alias Sukha from Kapurthala, who has no previous criminal background.

Police Detail Cross-Border Module

"The Amritsar Commissionerate Police has recovered 6 sophisticated pistols and arrested 3 accused individuals. The weapon module, which included cross-border drone drops and smuggled weapons at planned coordinates and from places including Burhanpur and Indore in Madhya Pradesh, has been dismantled... The arrested individuals include Deepak Deepu and Arun Sabu from Amritsar, both with prior criminal records, and Sukhjinder Sukha from Kapurthala, who does not have a criminal background... The police are seeking further assistance from Madhya Pradesh and are investigating to uncover the intentions behind the weapon smuggling", Police Commissioner, Amritsar, Gurpreet Singh Bhullar told ANI.

Officials said that further investigation is underway to ascertain the intended use of the smuggled weapons and to uncover the full extent of the network.

Recent Anti-Drug Breakthrough

On April 5, the Amritsar Commissionerate Police of Punjab Police achieved a breakthrough in their anti-drug efforts, arresting two accused and recovering 4.13 kilograms of heroin from their possession.

According to police, the accused were procuring narcotics consignments from Pakistan using drones and supplying them across the Majha and Doaba regions. (ANI)