Amritsar Rural Police arrested two men, including KLF-linked Bikramjit Singh, for the murder of Italy-based NRI Malkit Singh. Bikramjit has a criminal history and was allegedly acting on the orders of foreign handlers. A cache of arms was recovered.

In a major breakthrough, the Amritsar Rural Police arrested two individuals in connection with the brutal murder of Italy-based NRI Malkit Singh at Raja Sansi in Amritsar. The arrested individuals have been identified as Bikramjit Singh alias Bikram and Karan.

Accused Linked to Terror Outfit

According to police, Bikramjit Singh is associated with the banned terrorist organisation Khalistan Liberation Force (KLF) and has a long criminal history, including cases registered under the Explosives Act, Attempt to Murder, and the Arms Act. Notably, he was also involved in the 2018 grenade attack on a religious congregation at Raja Sansi.

"In a major breakthrough, Amritsar Rural Police arrests two accused -- Bikramjit Singh @ Bikram and Karan -- involved in the brutal murder of #Italy-based Malkit Singh at Raja Sansi, #Amritsar."

"The arrested accused Bikramjit Singh is associated with the terrorist organisation Khalistan Liberation Force (KLF) and has a criminal history with cases registered under the Explosives Act, Attempt to Murder, and Arms Act. He was also involved in the 2018 grenade attack on a religious place at Raja Sansi," the post added.

Investigation Reveals Foreign Links

Preliminary investigations revealed that Bikramjit acted on the directions of his foreign handlers, who instructed him to procure illegal weapons from across the border to execute sensational crimes in Punjab.

Cache of Arms Recovered

During the arrests, police also recovered a cache of arms, including four pistols and one revolver, one PX5 foreign-made .30 caliber pistol, another .30 caliber pistol, one .45 caliber foreign-made pistol, one .32 caliber pistol, a revolver, and several live cartridges from the possession.

The social media post reads, "Preliminary investigation reveals that, on the directions of his foreign-handlers, Bikramjit procured illegal weapons from across the border to carry out sensational crimes in #Punjab. Recovery: Four pistols and one revolver -- one PX5 foreign-made .30 caliber pistol, one .30 caliber pistol, one .45 caliber foreign-made pistol, one .32 caliber pistol, one revolver, and live cartridges."

Further Investigation Underway

"Further investigation is underway to expose the full nexus, including the backward and forward linkages of the network. @PunjabPoliceInd reiterates its commitment to dismantling organised crime and terror networks to safeguard #Punjab," it added.

Further investigation is underway in the case.