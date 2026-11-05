CCTV footage from Amritsar shows ASI Charanjit Singh being pinned with his new Sub-Inspector star as his family watches, overwhelmed with pride.

A CCTV clip from Amritsar has drawn widespread attention for capturing a promotion ceremony in progress. The footage shows ASI Charanjit Singh being elevated to the rank of Sub-Inspector, with his family standing close by as the new star is fixed to his uniform.

Family members are visible in the video, visibly overcome as they watch the moment unfold. Several of them are seen with tears in their eyes.

The clip has been shared widely across social media, with viewers responding to the emotional weight of the occasion.

The footage offers a view of what such a milestone means beyond the uniform, showing the family's reaction as the insignia goes on.

Details about the date of the promotion and the location within Amritsar were not immediately available.

The video continues to circulate online, drawing reactions from users who described the scene as moving.