Four accused have been arrested in the Paratwada minors' abuse and blackmailing case, with two more arrests underway. Amravati Police have formed an 11-officer SIT to lead the investigation and seized five mobile phones from the accused.

SIT formed, 4 arrested

Amravati Police said four accused were arrested so far in the Paratwada minors' alleged abuse and blackmailing case. "We have formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT)... the investigation will remain within the SIT... This team includes a total of 11 officers and approximately 40 staff members, including two female officers. The Police Inspectors (PI) of the Local Crime Branch (LCB) and Cyber Cell are also part of this team. We have arrested a total of 4 accused so far. The process of arresting 2 more accused is underway. We are interrogating the other 4 accused... We have seized 5 mobile phones...," Amravati Rural SP Vishal Anand Singuri said on Wednesday.

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Police appeal to victims

He urged everyone not to disclose the identity of the victims under any circumstances. "I also appeal to everyone not to disclose the identity of the victims under any circumstances. Lastly, I have a request for the victims and their families: Please contact the appointed female officers, whose numbers have already been circulated, in a confidential manner. You can choose a location and time convenient for you to record your statements with them. We will ensure your statements are sealed and kept confidential to protect your identities. I take personal responsibility for this," he further said.

Political leaders react

Meanwhile, AIMIM leader Waris Pathan said strict action should be taken against those involved in the incident. "We have no connection with him (accused)...Strict action should be taken against those involved in the incident; they should be put behind bars...The BJP leaders should not spoil the atmosphere and let the police do the investigation...," Pathan told ANI.

Authorities demolish accused's residence

Earlier, local authorities deployed bulldozers to demolish illegal portions of the primary accused's residence, following the arrest of accused, Ayan Ahmed Tanveer. According to officials, the investigation has been intensified, and strict action has been initiated against those found involved in the case. (ANI)