Union Home Minister Amit Shah will conduct a two-day visit to West Bengal from July 18 to review border issues, the new criminal laws, birth/death registration, and the law and order situation. His schedule includes a visit to a BOP in Siliguri.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will review West Bengal's border-related issues, birth and death registration, full implementation of the three new criminal laws, as well as the law and order situation during his two-day visit to the state beginning from July 18.

Shah is learnt to reach West Bengal by late Friday evening, and start his two-day busy schedule covering over half-a-dozen engagements, including visit to a Border Outpost (BOP) in Siliguri in West Bengal's Darjeeling district, ineration with Border Security Force (BSF) personnel, inauguration and foundation stone laying of various BSF projects, inauguration of newly constructed Museum of Word, and foundation stone laying ceremony for Amul Bengal Dairy's curd (yoghurt) plant.

Shah's July 18 Schedule in Siliguri

On July 18, the Home Minister will start his scheduled engagements by visiting BOP Jumagachh in Siliguri, following his interaction with BSF personnel, and the inauguration as well as the foundation stone laying of various BSF projects at the border guarding force's 18th Battalion.

In his day-long stay in Siliguri, Shah will later chair a meeting on border-related issues in the presence of Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan, IB chief Mahesh Dixit, West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, BSF Director General Praveen Kumar, and other senior officials from the Ministry of Home Affairs, West Bengal Police, and the state government.

Review of New Criminal Laws

The Home Minister will later hold a meeting on the full implementation of the three new criminal laws in West Bengal. The three new criminal laws--Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023; Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023; and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA), 2023-- came into force across India on July 1, 2024, replacing the colonial-era criminal justice framework. They are aimed at modernising the criminal justice system by introducing technology-driven investigations, strengthening victim-centric provisions, and ensuring faster delivery of justice.

Focus on Birth and Death Registration

At the end of the day, Shah will further chair another meeting on birth and death registration in West Bengal in Siliguri. The meeting is significant as the BJP government in West Bengal has introduced new rules for the issuance of birth and death certificates, tightening the registration process to curb fraudulent documentation and strengthen the verification mechanism.

Under the new rules, applicants filling out birth certificate forms must enter names only in the prescribed First Name, Middle Name and Last Name format. The use of initials or abbreviations will no longer be permitted.

The West Bengal government has also introduced the digital issuance of birth and death certificates. Citizens will now be able to obtain the certificates online, although the existing offline system will continue to remain in place. For birth certificate applications, applicants must mention the village name, ward number, house code and PIN code.

In cases where an application for a birth or death certificate is submitted more than 30 days after the birth of an infant or the death of a person, the applicant will have to state the reason for the delay and obtain permission from the designated authorities. If any doubts arise regarding an application, the concerned officials will be required to conduct a physical verification by visiting the location.

Kolkata Engagements on July 19

Union Home Minister's July 19 schedule mentions the beginning of his day with a meeting on the law and order situation in West Bengal. The meeting will be conducted in Kolkata. Besides, Shah will inaugurate the newly constructed Museum of Word and attend an event of the foundation stone laying ceremony for Amul Bengal Dairy's curd (yoghurt) plant in Kolkata later in the day. (ANI)