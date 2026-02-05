Union Home Minister Amit Shah begins a three-day visit to Jammu to review security and development. His agenda includes high-level meetings, a visit to BSF border outposts, and meeting the families of martyred security personnel.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is all set to embark on a three-day visit to Jammu from Thursday evening with a packed schedule centred on reviewing the security landscape and assessing development initiatives in the region. The visit, from February 5 to 7, assumes significance amid continued efforts by the Centre to further strengthen security mechanisms and accelerate infrastructure and welfare projects in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

High-Level Review Meetings on Agenda

Focus on Security Landscape

During his stay, Shah will chair high-level meetings to take stock of the prevailing security scenario, particularly in border areas and other sensitive districts. Senior officials from the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Jammu and Kashmir administration, police, intelligence agencies and central armed police forces are expected to participate in the review meetings. The discussions are likely to focus on counter-terror operations, border management, infiltration attempts, and coordination among security agencies to maintain peace and stability.

Assessment of Development Initiatives

Apart from security, the Home Minister will also review the progress of key development projects underway in the Jammu region. The Centre has consistently emphasised fast-tracking infrastructure development, improving connectivity, and strengthening grassroots governance in Jammu and Kashmir. The review is expected to cover the implementation of flagship schemes and ongoing public welfare initiatives.

Outreach and Ground Assessment

Visit to Border Outposts

As part of his itinerary, Shah will visit the Border Security Force's (BSF) Bobia and Gurnam Border Outposts to assess the ground situation along the International Border. He is expected to interact with BSF personnel and commend their role in maintaining vigilance under challenging conditions.

Support for Families of Fallen Heroes

In a significant outreach initiative, the Home Minister will also meet the families of bravehearts who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty. During the interaction, Shah will hand over appointment letters to eligible family members under the government's compassionate employment policy, reaffirming the Centre's commitment to supporting the families of fallen heroes.

The visit highlights the government's dual focus on strengthening security preparedness and ensuring sustained development in the region. (ANI)