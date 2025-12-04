Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set for a three-day Gujarat visit from Dec 5-7, attending 25 events. The focus is on cooperative sector reforms, urban development, and public welfare across Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, and other regions.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will embark on a three-day visit to Gujarat from Friday, during which he is scheduled to attend 25 public engagements spread across Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Sanadar (Diyodar), Vav-Tharad and adjoining regions, officials said.

The packed itinerary between December 5 and December 7 underscores the government's continued focus on cooperative sector reforms, urban development, public welfare infrastructure, cultural outreach and affordable housing in the state.

Day 1: Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar Engagements

Shah's visit will begin on Friday with the inauguration of "Swadeshotsav," an event organised by the Swadeshi Jagran Manch at GMDC Ground in Ahmedabad's Memnagar. The Home Minister will thereafter participate in a series of functions throughout the day, including the valedictory ceremony of NABARD's Earth Summit 2025 at Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar. He will also chair a high-level review meeting with senior officials, including the Chief Secretary and Irrigation Department representatives, regarding the interlinking of ponds in the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency. The project aims to boost groundwater recharge, irrigation capacity, and sustainable water conservation in the region. Shah is expected to inaugurate several civic and public amenities on day one, including newly developed gardens, a yoga studio, a renovated primary school building, a railway overbridge on LC-11, an under-bridge sports complex, a primary health centre, and PNG gas pipeline connections to three villages. His engagements will conclude with the closing ceremony of the Sansad Sports Festival, followed by the inauguration of the Ahmedabad Shopping Festival.

Day 2: Banas Dairy and Cooperative Sector Focus

On December 6, Shah will travel to Banas Dairy in Sanadar (Diyodar), where he will lay foundation stones and inaugurate multiple projects. He will later chair a meeting of the Ministry of Cooperation's Advisory Committee, signalling continued momentum in expanding cooperative institutions nationwide.

Day 3: Housing Projects and Public Inaugurations

The final day of the visit, December 7, will feature a string of inaugurations in Ahmedabad, including 861 EWS homes under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana in Thaltej and 350 more houses under the Slum Rehabilitation Scheme in Nava Vadaj. He will also inaugurate a PPP-developed Oxygen Park, newly rejuvenated lakes at Shakri and Vastrapur, community infrastructure, a mini sports complex, and open public facilities. Shah will also release the Gujarati edition of the book based on Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel titled "Challenges Inspire Me" and later attend the "Pramukh Varni Amrit Mahotsav" organised by BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha at the Sabarmati Riverfront.

Officials said the visit reflects the Centre's continued commitment to development-driven governance in Gujarat. (ANI)