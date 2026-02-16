Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced a deadline of March 31, 2026, to eradicate Naxalism. He highlighted an 80% drop in violence in Kashmir, the North-East, and Maoist areas, and lauded the Delhi Police's role in national security.

Commitment to End Naxalism, Enhance Internal Security

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday again reiterated the Central government's commitment to end Naxalism by March 31 this year, a decade-old menace that left many civilians and security forces dead. Shah's assurance came while speaking at the 79th Foundation Day of Delhi Police, as the Centre's deadline to eradicate naxalism would expire in the next 44 days.

"Maoist insurgency, which had spread across 11 states, had long been considered a major challenge to the country's internal security. However, I am glad to convey to the nation, through the people of Delhi, that we are very close to permanently freeing the affected regions from Naxalism. I would like to once again assure the people that by March 31, 2026, we will succeed in freeing the entire country from Maoist violence. This will be a major achievement for our security forces," Shah said.

The Home Minister said the twelve-year period from 2014 to 2026 will always be recorded in our history as a golden era for the country's internal security. Before 2014, the minister stated, three major problems had been challenging India's internal security for three to four decades: the region of Kashmir, the entire North-East, and areas affected by Maoist insurgency spread across several states.

"I am pleased to state that after the abrogation of Article 370, we have succeeded in reducing incidents of violence by up to 80 per cent in Kashmir, the North-East, and Maoist-affected areas. The day is not far when these three regions will become completely free from violence." In the North-East as well, Shah said, more than 10,000 youths have laid down their arms and returned to the mainstream. "Through more than 20 peace accords, we have undertaken significant efforts to establish peace in the region."

Future Focus: New Security Architecture and Laws

Noting that "the time ahead is not free from challenges for us", the minister pointed the Ministry of Home Affairs will focus on establishing a new security architecture by creating a nationwide network of CCTV cameras and control rooms to combat narcotics, and by providing it with proper legal backing in the coming period.

"In the area of border security, attention will be given to modernising security arrangements along every land border of the country and making the nation free from infiltration. The Home Ministry will also focus on the complete implementation of the three new criminal law codes in the time ahead," he mentioned. Shah further said he is fully confident that before 2029, we will succeed in addressing all these challenges.

Shah Lauds Delhi Police's Role in National Security

Lauding the efforts of the Delhi Police, the Minister also said the force has always demonstrated courage in ensuring the safety of Delhi and the National Capital Region.

"In numerous cases--no matter how complex--they (the Delhi Police) have achieved success in resolving them and safeguarding the nation. Whether it was the attack on the country's Parliament or the recent bomb blast near the Red Fort, Shah said the Delhi Police has combined its expertise and formidable capabilities to make a significant contribution in keeping the nation safe in all such cases.

New Infrastructure to Bolster Delhi Police Capabilities

Integrated Headquarters for Special Cell

On the occasion, the Home Minister laid the e-foundation stone for the Integrated Headquarters of the Special Cell of Delhi Police to further strengthen the force. Being constructed at an estimated cost of around Rs 400 crore, this Integrated Headquarters, Shah said, will become one of the country's most modern centres for tackling narcotics and terrorism.

"Equipped with a state-of-the-art indoor firing range, war room, cyber lab, training hall, and various advanced equipment, the headquarters will serve as an ideal Special Cell facility for police forces across the nation. With the construction of this modern headquarters, I am confident that they will be better equipped and more facilitated in discharging their responsibilities," he said.

Safe City Project Inaugurated

The foundation stone for 10 new projects of the Delhi Police was also laid on the occasion. The first phase of the Safe City Project has also been inaugurated on Monday.

Shah said an advanced Integrated Command, Control, Communication and Computer Centre (C4I), built at a cost of approximately Rs 857 crore, is also dedicated to the people of Delhi. "Along with this, 11 district-level C3I centres and 75 police station-level C2I units will be integrated into the system.

In the first phase of the programme to connect Delhi through 10,000 cameras, 2,100 cameras have already gone live. The process of integrating more than 15,000 existing cameras in Delhi with this system has also been completed. I am confident that the Safe City Project will significantly enhance Delhi's security in the days to come," added the Minister. (ANI)