Union Minister of Home Affairs and Cooperation Amit Shah is set to attend the National Cooperative Conference titled "Prosperity through Cooperation - Role of Cooperatives in Sustainable Agriculture" organised by Krishak Bharati Cooperative Limited (KRIBHCO) on December 24 2025 at the Indradhanush Auditorium, Panchkula, Haryana. The event will be dedicated to deliberate on policy and implementation-related aspects with a view to promoting sustainable agriculture, expanding the role of Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS), ensuring income stability of small and marginal farmers, and strengthening cooperative-based agricultural models in line with the challenges posed by climate change.

Key Dignitaries and Conference Vision

Shah will be the Chief Guest of the conference. The conference is a significant initiative towards realising the visionary concept of "Prosperity through Cooperation" of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and, under the leadership of Amit Shah, strengthening the cooperative model at the grassroots level to ensure prosperity of farmers. The Chief Minister of Haryana, Nayab Singh Saini, will participate in the conference as a Special Guest. In addition, Union Ministers of State (Ministry of Cooperation) Krishan Pal Gurjar and Murlidhar Mohol, Haryana Minister of Cooperation Arvind Kumar Sharma, and Minister for Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Shyam Singh Rana will also attend the conference.

Inaugurations and Distributions by Amit Shah

On this occasion, Union Minister of Home Affairs and Cooperation Amit Shah will e-inaugurate the Milk Cooling Centre, Salempur (Bhiwani) Plant and the HAFED Atta Mill at Jatusana (Rewari). Union Minister will also distribute RuPay Platinum Debit Cards to beneficiaries of cooperative banks of the State of Haryana and will also distribute registration certificates to the Presidents of M-PACS established by Haryana KRIBHCO on this occasion.

Conference Agenda and Key Initiatives

On this occasion, the Union Minister of Home Affairs and Cooperation will also inaugurate a portal showcasing various activities being undertaken during the International Year of Cooperatives (IYC). The conference will lay special emphasis on the exchange of advanced agricultural knowledge, availability of affordable credit, adoption of modern technologies, and delivery of organic and climate-resilient agricultural practices to farmers through the cooperative framework.

The recent policy initiatives of the Ministry of Cooperation, strengthening of PACS, and the role of national cooperative institutions like KRIBHCO will also be discussed in detail during this conference. Senior officials from the Union Ministry of Cooperation, KRIBHCO, and the Government of Haryana, representatives of national and state-level cooperative institutions, Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS), farmer organisations, and other key stakeholders will participate in the conference.

KRIBHCO's Role and Event Significance

KRIBHCO has, over the years, benefited millions of farmers across the country through fertilizer supply, agricultural advisory services, and farmer-centric initiatives. The National Conference being organised in Panchkula will prove to be an important step towards providing a new direction to the cooperative movement under the International Year of Cooperatives - 2025. (ANI)