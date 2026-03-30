In Lok Sabha, Home Minister Amit Shah slammed the opposition for their VP pick, ex-judge B Sudarshan Reddy, linking his 2011 Salwa Judum verdict to subsequent killings. Shah also criticized 'Urban Naxals' and traced the history of Naxalism.

Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday attacked the opposition parties for having made former Supreme Court judge B Sudarshan Reddy their candidate in the Vice Presidential election and condemned his "Salwa Judum" case judgement which was delivered in 2011. Replying to the debate in Lok Sabha on efforts to free the country from Left Wing Extremism, Amit Shah alleged that the Congress government, which was in power in Chhattisgarh, had "shielded Naxalites".

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Criticism of VP Candidate and Salwa Judum Verdict

Amit Shah said after the "Salwa Judum" case judgement, Naxalites targeted and killed "individuals associated with Salwa Judum". "On July 5, 2011, following a petition filed by Nandini Sundar and others, the Supreme Court, under a bench headed by Justice Sudarshan Reddy, ruled that the State's battle against the Naxalites was unlawful. What was the consequence? They systematically targeted and killed those associated with the Salwa Judum movement and that very same Sudarshan Reddy subsequently became the Opposition's candidate for the post of Vice President," he said.

"Anyone who truly believes in the rule of law and the maintenance of law and order in this country would never have chosen Sudarshan Reddy as their candidate," he added. B Sudarshan Reddy had lost the Vice-Presidential election to NDA candidate CP Radhakrishnan.

Attack on 'Urban Naxals'

Amit Shah alleged that "Urban Naxals" called for dialogue with Naxals who wielded arms but their humanity did not extend to people who bore the brunt of their violence. "I want to pose a question to 'Urban Naxals' who have come forward in support of these individuals. Over the past six days, I have reviewed approximately two thousand articles, and the central theme running through all these articles is that the government should engage in dialogue with those Maoists who roam around bearing arms; that they are fighting for justice and should not be killed; that we should harbor sympathy towards them; and that the government must accelerate development initiatives," Amit Shah said

"It appears that your sense of humanity is confined solely to those who flout the Constitution and carry weapons; it does not extend to the ordinary citizens who are being killed by the very same weapons wielded by these individuals," he added.

Origins of Naxalism in India

Tracing the growth of Naxalism, Amit Shah said that CPI (ML) was established in 1969, specifically to oppose parliamentary politics and its objective was "to carry out an armed revolution by opposing parliamentary politics". "The moment a communist government was formed in Russia, the CPI-the Communist Party of India- was established here in 1925. The Russian government, through its sponsorship, facilitated the creation of communist parties across the entire world. A branch of this was established here in our country. Now, how can a party--the very foundation of which was laid under the inspiration of a foreign nation--think about the best interests of our own country? CPI(M) was formed in 1964," Amit Shah said

"In 1969, specifically to oppose parliamentary politics, the CPI (ML) was established. Its objective was not to create a developmental vacuum, nor was it to protect rights. The objective enshrined in its constitution was to carry out an armed revolution by opposing parliamentary politics," he added. (ANI)