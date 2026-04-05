Union Home Minister Amit Shah criticises Kerala's LDF government, stating the election is about the state's future and creating local jobs for its educated youth. He alleges the CM takes credit for central schemes and that the NDA will bring change.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday slammed the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF), saying the upcoming Assembly elections are about shaping the state's future rather than just changing the government. Addressing a public meeting in the Kunnathunadu constituency in Ernakulam district, Shah said, "This election is not the election to remove the LDF government and bring the NDA government, but this election is for the future of Kerala. The first state in India to become fully literate was Kerala. The youth here are educated and intelligent, but they do not have jobs."

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Shah's vision for Kerala's youth

He added, "We want to build such a Kerala where the youth of Kerala get jobs right here and do not need to go to other Gulf countries. Now, change is coming across the entire world. The Communist Party is being wiped out all over the world and the Congress is being wiped out across the country. Today, the entire country is moving forward under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi. In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, 14% of the votes from Kerala went to the NDA. Now it's time to form an NDA government here."

Shah alleges state govt takes credit for central schemes

Shah also criticised Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, alleging that the state government takes credit for centrally funded schemes. "Prime Minister Modi sends 5 kilograms of rice for every poor person, but here the Communist Party sets up a cart. The entire 100% cost of National Highway 66 is being borne by Prime Minister Modi, but there are huge posters of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan put up. For the National Health Mission, Prime Minister Modi sends Rs 600 crore, but since there is no space to put up photos, so the National Health Mission has been shut down here. Rahul Gandhi came yesterday and said that petrol prices have gone up, and petrol prices have indeed risen to Rs 460 per liter, but this is not in Kerala but in Pakistan," he said.

JP Nadda highlights new political culture

Earlier in the day, Union Minister JP Nadda spoke about the changing role of election manifestos, saying they have become more meaningful and accountable. Addressing an event in Thiruvananthapuram, he said, "Political parties are talking about manifestos. Previously, nobody used to talk about them, or if they did, it was only ceremonial. People would forget whatever was said or promised after two or three years, and the same manifesto would reappear at the next election, though the issues remained the same. Now, a new culture has developed -- that of a responsive, responsible, proactive, and accountable government. For the first time, the political scenario has changed. Political parties are presenting their report card. What we said we did, and what we did not say, even that we have done."

Kerala Assembly Election: An Overview

Polling for the 2026 Kerala Legislative Assembly elections will be held on April 9, with counting scheduled for May 4. The tenure of the current Assembly ends on May 23. The Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) is seeking to unseat the incumbent CPI(M)-led LDF government in the 140-member Assembly.

The LDF has been in power in the state for around a decade. Around 2.7 crore voters are expected to take part in the election.

The final electoral roll, released on February 21 after a Special Intensive Revision, includes 2,69,53,644 voters -- 1,31,26,048 male voters, 1,38,27,319 female voters, and 227 third-gender voters. Among them, 4,24,518 are in the 18-19 age group. (ANI)