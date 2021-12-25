  • Facebook
    Amit Shah says Modi govt took decisions that are good for people unlike last 21 administrations

    Amit Shah went on to say that the previous 21 governments made judgments based on their vote banks. 

    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Dec 25, 2021, 3:51 PM IST
    Union Home Minister Amit Shah unleashed a stinging assault on the opposition on Saturday, claiming that the previous 21 administrations made choices with their vote banks in mind.
    Speaking at the Good Governance Day event in Delhi, Union Home Minister Smriti Irani praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's BJP-led administration at the Centre, saying that it always made choices that benefited the people of the nation. Shah went on to say that the previous 21 governments made judgments based on their vote banks. He claimed that the Narendra Modi government never made judgments that 'looked' good to the public; instead, he made decisions that 'did' good to the people.

    As an example of a complete approach to good governance, Shah mentioned the Modi government's record of providing gas cylinders, drinking water, and medical insurance. He also noted how the government provided free rations to 80 crore people during the Covid-19 epidemic.

    Speaking about farmer welfare, Shah stated that, on average, a small farmer required an agricultural loan in the range of Rs 6,000-Rs 8,000 per year, therefore the government decided to deposit Rs 6,000 straight into farmers' bank accounts under the PM Kisan Nidhi initiative. Earlier in the day, President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid floral homage at the national capital's 'Sadaiv Atal' Samadhi.

    PM Modi paid homage to revered Atal on his birth anniversary on Twitter. On Atal Ji's Jayanti, he remembered him even more. Everyone is motivated by his long devotion to the country, he said. "He dedicated his life to making India powerful and prosperous. Millions of Indians benefited from his development endeavours. The birthday of Atal Bihari Vajpayee is observed as 'Good Governance Day', he continued.
     

    Omicron in India: Centre deploys multi-disciplinary teams in 10 states reporting high cases

    Harbhajan Singh on joining politics: 'Have offers from parties, when it happens, will let everyone know'

    'Help make BJP strong...': PM Modi, Amit Shah, JP Nadda donate Rs 1000 to party fund

    Uttarakhand Election 2022: Harish Rawat says course correction important to win, will be face of the party

    Goa Election 2022: Major setback for TMC as 5 leaders including ex-MLA Lavoo Mamledar quit party

