Home Minister Amit Shah assured Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis of Centre's help amid heavy rains. IMD has issued a heavy rainfall alert for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, and Raigad, warning of flooding and transport disruption.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday spoke with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to review the situation arising from heavy rainfall in the state and assured him of all possible assistance from the Centre.

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IMD Forecasts Heavy Rainfall and Issues Warnings

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall accompanied by strong winds over Mumbai and adjoining districts on Wednesday, even as heavy rain-triggered waterlogging disrupted rail traffic on the Western Railway network.

According to the IMD, Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Raigad are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall, with isolated places in Palghar expected to witness extremely heavy rainfall. Wind speeds of 60-70 kmph are also likely over parts of the Konkan region.

The weather office said rainfall activity is expected to gradually reduce from July 9 onwards. Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg are also likely to receive heavy rainfall at isolated places.

The IMD warned that the intense rainfall could lead to localised flooding in low-lying areas, flash floods, disruption of road, rail, air and ferry services, rough sea conditions along the Konkan coast, landslides in vulnerable areas, and damage to crops and weak structures.

It advised people to avoid waterlogged areas, check traffic conditions before travelling and take precautions during thunderstorms. The weather department added that light to moderate rainfall is expected across most districts from July 12, after the initial spell of heavy rain.

State Government's Advisory for Farmers

On Tuesday, the Maharashtra Chief Minister's Office (CMO) asked farmers to plan agricultural activities in accordance with the weather situation as a significant decrease in rainfall is expected in parts of the state from July 8.

While parts of Maharashtra faced heavy rainfall, the state's Agriculture Department urged the farmers in areas with less than satisfactory rainfall not to rush into sowing until sufficient moisture is created in the soil. In a statement on X, the CMO stated, "Although there was heavy rainfall in Mumbai and Western Maharashtra at the beginning of July, rainfall across various parts of the state so far has been below average. Particularly, the amount of rainfall is low in Khandesh (Dhule and Nandurbar), Central Maharashtra (Ahilyanagar and Solapur), parts of Western Vidarbha, and some areas of Marathwada." (ANI)