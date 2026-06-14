Union Home Minister Amit Shah lauded 12 years of PM Modi's governance for bringing 'historic changes' to India's health sector, turning it into a people-centric and technology-driven system with schemes like Ayushman Bharat and Jan Aushadhi.

Amit Shah Hails 'Historic Changes' in Health Sector

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said the last 12 years under Prime Minister Narendra Modi have brought "historic changes" to India's health sector, turning healthcare into a people-centric and technology-driven system. In a post on X, Shah said the government's focus on accessible, affordable and quality healthcare has created a global model for health security. He listed key achievements of the period, including free treatment cover of up to Rs 5 lakh for more than 50 crore people under Ayushman Bharat, the rollout of new AIIMS and medical colleges, the expansion of Jan Aushadhi Kendras for low-cost medicines, and the development of digital health infrastructure such as the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission and e-Sanjeevani teleconsultation services. Shah highlighted the government's thrust on expanding health facilities from cities to villages and strengthening preventive care alongside treatment.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

"In 12 years, Modi ji has brought historic changes in India's health sector. By providing free treatment up to ₹5 lakh to more than 50 crore people, a global model of health security has been established. Availability of affordable medicines, establishment of new AIIMS and medical colleges, increase in MBBS and PG seats, over 546 crore vaccinations, construction of 1.86 lakh Arogya Mandirs, establishment of 20 critical cancer centers, 31.74 lakh dialysis treatments, and a robust network of digital health services like e-Sanjeevani have been developed. #12YearsOfSwasthBharat has ensured accessible, affordable, and quality health services for every citizen from cities to villages today," the post read. मोदी जी ने 12 वर्षों में भारत के स्वास्थ्य क्षेत्र में ऐतिहासिक बदलाव किये हैं। 50 करोड़ से अधिक लोगों को ₹5 लाख तक का मुफ्त उपचार उपलब्ध कराकर स्वास्थ्य सुरक्षा का एक वैश्विक मॉडल स्थापित किया है। सस्ती दवाओं की उपलब्धता, नए AIIMS और मेडिकल कॉलेजों की स्थापना, MBBS एवं PG… — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) June 14, 2026

PM Modi on Making Healthcare Affordable and Accessible

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday highlighted India's progress in making healthcare more affordable and accessible over the past 12 years, citing flagship initiatives such as Ayushman Bharat and the Pradhan Mantri Bharatiya Jan Aushadhi Pariyojana. In a post shared on X, the Prime Minister said the country has worked consistently to strengthen its public healthcare system and reduce treatment costs for citizens, especially the most vulnerable sections.

"Over the last 12 years, India has worked to make quality healthcare more affordable and accessible. We feel proud when we are known as the nation with the world's largest healthcare programme, Ayushman Bharat, which provides top-quality healthcare to the most vulnerable," PM Modi said.

He also underlined the role of the Jan Aushadhi initiative in bringing down medicine costs for citizens across the country. "Other efforts like PM Bharatiya Jan Aushadhi Pariyojana have made medicines affordable. The prices of stents and knee implants have become affordable, and this has helped many people. At the same time, medical education has become more accessible to people due to more institutions and seats being available," he wrote.

"We will keep building on this ground covered so far in order to build a healthy India," he added, using the hashtag #12YearsOfSwasthBharat.

Key Healthcare Initiatives

Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY) is the Government of India's flagship health insurance scheme aimed at achieving Universal Health Coverage (UHC) by providing financial protection for secondary and tertiary healthcare. The scheme offers coverage of up to Rs 5 lakh per family per year and was expanded in 2024 to include all senior citizens aged 70 years and above, irrespective of income. Beneficiaries receive dedicated cards and, in many cases, additional top-up coverage, while those under other government or private insurance schemes are also eligible to opt in.

Alongside this, the Pradhan Mantri Bharatiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP), launched in 2008, promotes affordable healthcare by providing quality generic medicines at 50-80% lower prices through more than 19,000 Janaushadhi Kendras across India. The scheme aims to reduce out-of-pocket expenditure, improve access to essential medicines, and promote the use of cost-effective generics nationwide.

Focus on Youth-Led Development

Meanwhile, earlier on Saturday, the Prime Minister had also highlighted the role of youth-led development, stating that India's young population has been a driving force behind innovation and entrepreneurship through initiatives such as Startup India, Digital India, Skill India and the Atal Innovation Mission. He said India's youth are contributing significantly across sectors, including science, technology, space, semiconductors, drones and sports, calling it a defining feature of the last 12 years of governance.

12 Years of NDA Governance

The statements came as the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) recently marked over 12 years of governance under PM Modi, highlighting welfare schemes, reforms and development initiatives implemented during his tenure.

PM Modi completed 4,399 days in office on June 10, surpassing the record held by India's first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, and marking over 12 years of continuous leadership at the national level. (ANI)