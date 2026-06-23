Union Home Minister Amit Shah paid tribute to Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his death anniversary, hailing his contribution to India's unity. Shah recalled Mookerjee's sacrifice for 'one nation, one constitution' and his movement against Article 370.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday paid tribute to Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his death anniversary, describing him as one of the nation's greatest leaders whose contributions played a crucial role in preserving India's unity and integrity.

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Addressing a gathering at the launch of NAFED's Auction Portal in New Delhi, Shah said June 23 holds special significance for Bharatiya Janata Party workers as it marks the day when Mookerjee sacrificed his life for the cause of national unity.

"Today, June 23, is a very inspiring day for many workers like me who are associated with the Bharatiya Janata Party. It was on this very day that Syama Prasad Mookerjee sacrificed his life to keep the country united and to fulfil the motto of 'one nation, one constitution, one leader'," Shah said.

Mookerjee's role in saving West Bengal

The Home Minister said Mookerjee died under suspicious circumstances while being held in a jail in Jammu and Kashmir and did not receive medical treatment. Shah hailed Mookerjee's role during the partition of India, saying he fought to ensure that West Bengal remained a part of India while East Bengal became part of Pakistan.

"Before independence, when partition was taking place, it was Syama Prasad Mookerjee who fought against the British to ensure that West Bengal would remain in India while East Bengal would go to Pakistan. It is because of this that West Bengal remains an integral part of India today," he said.

Campaign against Article 370

Referring to the erstwhile special status of Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370, Shah said the provision had created a separate constitutional framework for the region. "After the country gained independence, Article 370 was implemented in Kashmir. Kashmir had its own state flag, its own separate constitution, its own Prime Minister and its own President. This concept was very dangerous for the unity and integrity of India," he said.

The Home Minister said Mookerjee launched a movement against the arrangement and raised the slogan that there could not be "two constitutions, two flags and two Prime Ministers in one country."

"He led a march from Delhi to Kashmir. When he reached the border of Kashmir, a permit was demanded from him. He stated, 'Kashmir is a part of my country; I do not need any permit,'" Shah said while recalling Mookerjee's campaign against the permit system that existed at the time.

Shah said Mookerjee was arrested after refusing to comply with the permit system that existed for entry into Jammu and Kashmir at the time. "He was arrested there. He had even resigned as Industry Minister from Jawaharlal Nehru's first cabinet over this very issue," Shah said.

The Home Minister asserted that Mookerjee's vision had been realised with the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019. Shah also highlighted the growth of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, founded by Mookerjee, into the Bharatiya Janata Party. "Today, Syama Prasad Mookerjee's dream has come true. Article 370 has been abrogated. And the party he founded, the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, is now known as the Bharatiya Janata Party, which rules from the Ganges to the Ganga Sagar in Bengal," he said.

NAFED's Growth and New Portal

The Union Home Minister also hailed the NAFED's auction portal, NAFEX. in, claiming that the initiative has reached a Rs 500 crore profit with a turnover of Rs 30000 crore. "NAFED, which was on the verge of shutting down in 2014, has now, through these very measures, achieved a turnover of Rs 30,000 crore and a profit of Rs 500 crore, while serving 7.6 million farmers across the country," said Amit Shah. (ANI)