    BREAKING: Amit Shah meets PM Modi over Manipur violence

    Manipur violence: On Saturday, Amit Shah addressed an all-party meeting and informed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been continuously monitoring the situation in strife-torn Manipur.

    Amit Shah meets PM Modi over Manipur violence all updates gcw
    First Published Jun 26, 2023, 11:00 AM IST

    Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday met PM Modi to discuss the ongoing Manipur violence. This meeting comes after an all-party meeting held to discuss the ongoing Manipur crisis Saturday saw Opposition parties criticise the Bharatiya Janata Party-led state government and demand the resignation of Chief Minister N. Biren Singh. 

    Shah said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been keeping a close eye on the situation in Manipur, which has been plagued by violence, since day one and has been "guiding us with full sensitivity" to find a solution.

    While in attendance at the conference organised by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, opposition lawmakers urged that a delegation made up of representatives from all parties be sent to the state to start peace negotiations and that a reconciliation commission be established to keep track of crimes committed there, particularly those committed against women and children.

    On Sunday night, PM Modi returned to India after his six-day visit to the US and Egypt during which several landmark agreements were signed.

    BJP chief JP Nadda and Union Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakashi Lekhi received PM Modi at the Delhi airport. BJP leaders and party MPs from Delhi such as Harsh Vardhan, Hans Raj Hans and Gautam Gambhir were also present.

    Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh met Amit Shah in New Delhi on June 25. A day before the meeting with Biren, Shah had hosted an all-party meeting in which he ruled out the possibility of president's rule in the state, which has a Bharatiya Janata Party government.

    The only representative from Manipur in the all-party meeting, former CM Okram Ibobi Singh, said in a press conference that he was not given adequate time to put forth his suggestions.

    Last Updated Jun 26, 2023, 11:14 AM IST
