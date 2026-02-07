Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a high-level security review in Jammu, lauding efforts to dismantle the terror ecosystem. He reiterated the goal of a terror-free J&K and called for more youth engagement to sustain recent gains.

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah on Friday chaired a high-level security review meeting on Jammu and Kashmir in Jammu. The Lieutenant Governor of Jammu & Kashmir, Union Home Secretary, Director (IB), Chief of Army Staff, Chief Secretary & Director General Police of Jammu and Kashmir, Heads of CAPFs and other Senior Officers were present in the meeting.

Security Review and Counter-Terror Strategy

According to an official release, Union Home Minister Amit Shah appreciated the efforts of the security agencies in dismantling the terror ecosystem in Jammu and Kashmir. He said that the terror ecosystem nurtured by elements inimical to our country in J&K has been almost crippled due to the concerted efforts of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi Government.

Amit Shah reiterated the unwavering commitment of the Modi government to attain the goal of a terror-free Jammu and Kashmir. Innovative measures to further reinforce the watertight security cordon were also discussed in the meeting. The Union Home Minister said that efforts for de-radicalisation have seen major success in accelerating our vision for a terror-free J&K. He instructed taking more steps for youth engagement. Shri Shah stressed that major initiatives to build up the start-up ecosystem, sports sector, etc., need to be taken to ensure youths are engaged in income-generating activities.

Sustaining Gains and Coordinated Action

Amit Shah directed all security agencies to remain alert and continue work in a coordinated mode to ensure that the gains achieved in recent times are sustained and the goal of 'terror-free J&K' is achieved at the earliest. Shah assured that all the resources would be made available in this endeavour, the release noted.

Shah Commends Border Security Force

Earlier on Friday, Amit Shah commended the Border Security Force (BSF) from the Bobia Chowki in Kathua, calling the force an "indispensable wall" protecting India and crediting its personnel for earning the nation's admiration, citing Operation Sindoor as a glowing example of their bravery. Addressing BSF personnel during his visit to the border outpost (BOP) Bobiya in Jammu and Kashmir, Shah said that whenever he visits BSF posts, he learns lessons in duty, discipline, and sacrifice from the force. (ANI)