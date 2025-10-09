Union Home Minister Amit Shah chairs high-level meeting on J&K security, assuring full freedom for forces to counter terrorism. Focus on coordination, winter vigilance, and post-Pahalgam measures to maintain peace in the Valley.

New Delhi [India]: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday chaired a high-level meeting in the national capital to review the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir, asserting that "the security forces will continue to have full freedom of action to crush any attempt to threaten peace in the region".

The meeting, which lasted for nearly three hours, was attended by Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, Union Home Secretary, Director of Intelligence Bureau, Chief of Army Staff, Chief Secretary and Director General of Police of Jammu and Kashmir, Directors General of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), and other senior officials from the Government of India, the Army, and the Jammu and Kashmir administration.

What Amit Shah Said

Reaffirming the Modi government's commitment to a terrorism-free Jammu and Kashmir, Shah said that the sustained efforts of the security agencies have "almost crippled" the terrorist network nurtured by forces hostile to India.

He assured that the “Centre will continue to provide all necessary resources to strengthen counter-terrorism operations.”

"The security forces will continue to have full freedom of action to crush any attempt to threaten peace and security in the region," Shah said, while commending the proactive approach of the security agencies.

He also appreciated the measures taken by the Union Territory administration and security forces in the aftermath of the recent Pahalgam terror attack, noting that these steps have helped improve the overall security scenario in the Valley.

Emphasising the importance of coordination among all agencies, the Home Minister called for heightened vigilance to completely eliminate terrorism from Jammu and Kashmir.

With the onset of winter, Shah directed the forces to ensure that terrorists do not exploit snowfall to infiltrate across the border.

