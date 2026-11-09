Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated a new four-kilometre, six-lane elevated corridor on Ahmedabad's SG Highway. The project aims to reduce traffic congestion for 1.5 lakh motorists and improve connectivity to the Sanand industrial hub.

Amit Shah Inaugurates New Six-Lane Corridor on SG Highway

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday inaugurated a newly constructed four-kilometre-long, six-lane elevated corridor connecting ISKCON junction to the Sanand flyover on the busy Sarkhej-Gandhinagar (SG) Highway in Ahmedabad. Built at an estimated cost exceeding Rs 400 crore, the major infrastructure project is aimed at decongesting key junctions on the city's arterial route, easing the daily commute for around 1.5 lakh motorists and boosting connectivity to the Sanand industrial hub.

Details of the Urban Infrastructure Project

Taking to the social media platform X, the Union Home Minister highlighted that the new corridor would save time and fuel for daily commuters. "Today, I inaugurated a newly built 4-kilometre-long, six-lane overbridge on the SG Highway in Ahmedabad, at Jodhpur, from ISKCON to Sanand, at a cost of ₹4.15 billion. It will ease the daily commute for around 150,000 motorists on the city’s busiest route, save citizens time and fuel, and further speed up travel from Ahmedabad to Sanand’s industrial area," Shah wrote.

CM Bhupendra Patel Welcomes Connectivity Boost

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel also welcomed the inauguration, terming it a vital step forward for the city’s urban transit network and a pre-New Year gift for the citizens. "New momentum for Ahmedabad’s connectivity! Union Minister of Home Affairs and Cooperation, the Honourable Shri @AmitShah, inaugurated the newly built ISKCON–Sanand Elevated Corridor, stretching from ISKCON Junction to the Sanand Flyover in Ahmedabad," the Chief Minister posted on X.

Patel added, "The 4.03-km-long, 6-lane corridor, built at an estimated cost of Rs. 464 crore, will ease traffic at busy junctions on the Sarkhej–Gandhinagar Highway. This gift to Ahmedabad’s residents before the New Year will save time and fuel, while making travel smoother and safer." (ANI)

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