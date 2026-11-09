Doctors from AIIMS and Apollo have raised alarms over Delhi's toxic air, reporting that even healthy individuals are suffering from respiratory distress. Experts warn of critical health impacts as air quality reaches dangerous four-digit levels.

Medical Experts Warn of Health Risks from Severe Delhi Smog

Doctors from AIIMS and Apollo Hospitals have warned of the health risks posed by severe air pollution in Delhi, saying that even healthy individuals, including young people, are reporting symptoms such as throat irritation and respiratory discomfort.

Green Crackers vs Conventional Emissions

Dr Vijay Hadda, Professor in the Department of Pulmonary Medicine and Sleep Disorders at AIIMS, said green crackers reduce emissions by only 30 per cent, while 70 per cent of the gases and particulate matter emissions remain comparable to those from conventional firecrackers. "These green crackers reduce emissions by only 30%. As far as the gases and particulate matter are concerned, 70% of the emissions remain the same as those from conventional firecrackers," he said.

Deteriorating Air Quality and Survival Concerns

Highlighting the deterioration in air quality, Hadda said the AQI, which earlier remained in three digits, had now reached four digits. He warned that continuous exposure to polluted air was posing a serious challenge to people living in the national capital. "Obviously, life is not going to be easy for the people living here. You keep inhaling this poisonous smoke, breathing it in continuously. Every minute, you breathe at least 20 times, taking in at least half a litre of air with each breath. I am honestly surprised that we are still alive. I do not think this kind of air is suitable for human survival," he said.

He added that the effects of prolonged exposure would become increasingly visible, pointing to complaints of persistent throat irritation among otherwise healthy colleagues and patients returning to hospitals with symptoms. "Many of my colleagues who are otherwise completely healthy have been calling me and saying, 'I am unable to get rid of this irritation. It feels as though something is stuck in my throat.' We saw patients during our last OPD session, and they have returned again today," Hadda said.

He also expressed concern over the recurring nature of the pollution crisis and the lack of clarity in policy implementation. "This happens every year, but somehow, we all forget. The general public forgets, and even policies remain somewhat in a grey area, making it difficult to understand how they should be interpreted. Overall, the situation is not good at all. You should understand that you are simply inhaling poison and exhaling it," he added.

Impact on Healthy Individuals and Precautions

Dr S Chatterjee, Senior Consultant in the Department of Internal Medicine at Apollo Hospitals, said doctors were receiving complaints not only from people with existing lung or heart conditions but also from otherwise healthy individuals.

"Healthy people with no underlying illnesses are complaining of symptoms. Young people in the 20–50 age group are also experiencing these problems, and that is what worries me. We always expect people with lung or cardiac diseases to experience such symptoms when the AQI is this high. However, even healthy individuals are reporting symptoms," Chatterjee said.

He said people were contacting doctors to report their symptoms, while some were also visiting hospitals for treatment. He cautioned that the health impact of the pollution could extend beyond the immediate period. "When you are exposed to such high levels of AQI or such severe pollution, symptoms can begin to appear even in otherwise healthy individuals within four to six hours. But the effects do not stop there. They will continue. Therefore, the next few days are going to be very important for the healthcare system," he said.

Chatterjee advised people to avoid unnecessary outdoor exposure, including shopping and other activities, and refrain from exercising outdoors when pollution levels are high.