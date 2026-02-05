Union Home Minister Amit Shah is on a three-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir to conduct security and development reviews. He will also visit border posts and meet families of fallen soldiers, as local leaders express hope for development and statehood.

High-Level Security and Development Review

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to embark on a three-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir from Thursday. During his visit, he will preside over high-level review meetings on security and development issues.

He is also set to visit the Border Security Force's Bobia and Gurnam Border Outposts. In addition, the minister will meet with the families of fallen soldiers and hand over appointment letters.

Political Leaders React to Visit

Speaking on the Home Minister's visit, Jammu and Kashmir Leader of Opposition Sunil Sharma said that the scheduled security review for tomorrow will "accelerate the pace of development."

"This evening, Home Minister Amit Shah will arrive, and a security review meeting has been scheduled for tomorrow. There will be a review of the development-related schemes being run by the Central Government. This will accelerate the pace of development and boost the morale of the security forces," the state LoP informed.

Earlier in the day, BJP MLA Shagun Parihar lauded the Home Minister for his efforts towards the state, and keeping people's expectations in consideration "This is great news. Whenever they have come, they have lived up to the expectations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir. He has always kept J&K close to his heart...," she told ANI.

Meanwhile, Chief Spokesperson of the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference, Tanvir Sadiq, said that the Home Minister's visit brings "a ray of hope", reiterating the people's demand for the restoration of statehood. He also demanded cognisance of the attacks on Kashmiris outside the state.

Speaking to ANI, he said, "Whenever the Home Minister visits, a ray of hope emerges that he will announce a good package. Most importantly, people want the restoration of statehood, which he promised us in Parliament. The time has come to fulfil that promise. Regarding the attacks happening on Kashmiris outside the state, the time has come to take serious notice of this and put an end to it."

(ANI)