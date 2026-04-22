Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a roadshow in West Bengal's Sonarpur Dakshin. He attacked Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, stating that criticism of PM Modi will only strengthen the BJP's resolve to implement UCC in the state.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday held a massive roadshow in the Sonarpur Dakshin Assembly constituency of South 24 Parganas district as the first phase of polling for 152 assembly constituencies would be held tomorrow in West Bengal amid tight security.

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Sonarpur Dakshin Assembly constituency is set to see a multi-cornered fight in the 2026 elections with AITC candidate Arundhuti Maitra up against BJP's Roopa Ganguly and CPI's Paramita Dasgupta, and Congress candidate Subrata Datta.

Shah Slams Congress Over PM Modi Remarks

Amit Shah on Wednesday launched a sharp attack on Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge over his remarks referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a "terrorist", saying Kharge's language has been "corrupted" due to his proximity to Rahul Gandhi.

"Listen up, Rahul Baba... The more abuses you hurl at Modi ji, the more mud you sling with your insults, the lotus will bloom with even greater pride, and we will bring UCC (Uniform Civil Code) in the state, which will put an end to Triple Talaq and end the provision to hold four marriages," Shah said while addressing an election rally in Dum Dum, North 24 Parganas.

He further escalated his attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, claiming that repeated criticism of Prime Minister Modi would not benefit the opposition. "Listen up, Rahul Baba... The more abuses you hurl at Modi ji, the more mud you sling with your insults, the lotus will bloom with even greater pride, and we will bring UCC (Uniform Civil Code) in the state, which will put an end to Triple Talaq and end the provision to hold four marriages," Shah said.

West Bengal Polling Schedule

The rest of Bengal would vote to elect 142 seats on April 29. The counting of votes is scheduled for May 4.

High-Stakes Battle for Bengal

The state is set to witness a high-voltage contest between the incumbent Trinamool Congress, which is seeking a fourth consecutive term, and the BJP, which is aiming to form the government after a strong showing in the previous elections. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is aiming for a fourth consecutive term, while the BJP, which secured 77 seats in the previous election, is making a renewed push to form the government in the state. (ANI)