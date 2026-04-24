Union Home Minister Amit Shah lauded West Bengal voters for a record turnout in Phase I polls. He praised the ECI and security forces for a peaceful process, calling it a harbinger for a 'new era of good governance' in the state.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday congratulated voters for the record-high turnout in Phase I of the West Bengal Assembly Elections and praised the Election Commission of India (ECI) and security forces for ensuring a peaceful polling process.

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In an X post, the Union Minister also expressed gratitude towards the ECI and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) personnel for a "peaceful and secure" polling process on Thursday, while hinting towards the BJP's victory, Amit Shah said that the voter turnout and peaceful polls indicate the "dawn of a new era of good governance in West Bengal."

The Union Minister and BJP leader, Shah wrote, "I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the esteemed voters of West Bengal for shattering all records of participation in this grand festival of democracy through a historic turnout in the first phase of polling."

"I express my deep gratitude and congratulations to the Honourable Election Commission, the brave personnel of all Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), and our West Bengal Police for ensuring one of the most peaceful and secure polling processes in the history of Bengal. This serves as a clear harbinger of the dawn of a new era of good governance in Bengal," the post further read.

Record Voter Turnout in Phase I

Meanwhile, the polling for Phase I of the Assembly elections concluded at 6 pm on Thursday, with West Bengal recording a significantly higher voter turnout of 91.83 per cent, according to the Election Commission of India. The high turnout figures underline an active electoral exercise as polling drew to a close amid tight security arrangements across 152 constituencies.

Women Lead High Turnout

A key highlight was the leadership shown by women voters, who outpaced men. In West Bengal, women's turnout reached an unprecedented 92.69 per cent compared to 90.92 per cent for men. The Commission also noted significant participation from transgender persons, with 56.79 per cent turnout.

Next Phase and Vote Counting

The polling for the second phase will be held on April 29, with counting of votes scheduled for May 4. (ANI)