Union Home Minister Amit Shah praised the Bhabanipur mandate as a message against an 'anarchic ruler' after BJP's Suvendu Adhikari defeated Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in both the Bhabanipur and Nandigram assembly constituencies.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday praised the people of Bhabanipur assembly constituency, stating that their electoral mandate sends a strong message against what he termed an "anarchic ruler". In a post on X, Shah said, "Hats off to the people of Bhabanipur. Their mandate has made it clear what fate awaits an anarchic ruler." https://x.com/AmitShah/status/2051339868970865052

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Suvendu Adhikari Wins Key Seats

His remarks come after BJP candidate Suvendu Adhikari established a dominant position in two of West Bengal's most-watched constituencies, Bhabanipur and Nandigram, winning them both.

Figures from the Election Commission of India (ECI) following the 20th and final round of counting in Bhabanipur show Adhikari winning against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee by a substantial margin of 15,105 votes.

Simultaneously, he also won the Nandigram assembly seat. According to the data displayed on the ECI official website. Suvendu Adhikari secured 1,27,301 votes at the conclusion of the 19th and final round.

Adhikari significantly widened his lead in the Bhabanipur Assembly constituency on Monday night, surging ahead of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Record Voter Turnout

Earlier, West Bengal recorded the highest-ever voter turnout since independence, with an impressive 91.66% polling in Phase-II of the Assembly elections.

In the phase-I poll, participation was 93.19%, taking the combined poll percentage to 92.47%.

2021 West Bengal Assembly Election Results

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly election, the Trinamool Congress led by Mamata Banerjee secured a decisive mandate, winning 213 out of 294 seats with a vote share of around 48 per cent, while the Bharatiya Janata Party emerged as the principal opposition with 77 seats and roughly 38 per cent votes, marking a sharp rise from its previous tally. The Left-Congress alliance failed to win any seats. (ANI)