Union Minister Amit Shah held a roadshow in Behala Paschim, West Bengal, expressing confidence in the BJP's victory and vowing to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) after securing a majority in the 294-member assembly.

Amit Shah's Campaign Push in Bengal

Union Minister Amit Shah on Monday held a massive roadshow in Behala Paschim Assembly constituency in a final push to garner support before the second phase of polling in West Bengal. Speaking with ANI during the roadshow, Amit Shah exuded confidence in the party's victory, reiterating the party's promise to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) after securing a majority in the 294-member assembly. "The Bharatiya Janata Party is definitely going to form the government." "Where is the fear? We have to implement the UCC. Our agenda is that there cannot be four marriages in India. So far, no major incidents of violence have been reported. Not a single death has occurred. The elections are being held peacefully." Shah said.

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Shah was campaigning for the BJP candidate from Behala Paschim Assembly constituency, Indranil Khan. In a post on X, Shah said, "The voting in the final phase of Bengal will create a new history, every single vote will lay a strong foundation for change, and the lotus will bloom in Bengal." Indranil Khan is up against Trinamool Congress' Ratna Chatterjee, CPI (M)'s Nihar Bhakta and Congress' Saibal Roy. The seat is a strong hold of Trinamool Congress and has been held by Partha Chatterjee since 2006. In 2022, Partha Chatterjee, arrested in July 2022 regarding the SSC scam, was removed from his ministerial positions and suspended from the Trinamool Congress.

Roadshow in Chandannagar

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also held a roadshow in the Chandannagar Assembly Constituency for the party candidate Deepanjan Kumar Guha, who is up against incumbent TMC MLA Indranil Sen.

Final Phase of Polling Nears

The campaigning for the second and final phase of the assembly elections in Bengal will end today as 142 constituencies will go to the polls in the second phase on April 29. The state has recorded a massive 93.2% voter turnout in the first phase of the elections, a record-breaking figure that has both the TMC and the BJP claiming a decisive lead. The high turnout figures underline an active electoral exercise as polling drew to a close amid tight security arrangements across constituencies.

The results will be declared on May 4, along with Assam, Keralam, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.