Union Home Minister Amit Shah called upon states to work in 'mission mode' to achieve a drug-free India. Inaugurating the 3rd ANTF conference, he emphasized protecting youth and strengthening coordination between central and state agencies.

Amit Shah Inaugurates 3rd National ANTF Conference

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday called upon states, alongside the Centre, to work in 'mission mode' to build a drug-free India and protect the youth from the menace of narcotics. Shah inaugurated the 3rd National Conference of Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) heads of states and Union Territories here in the national capital, with a focus on achieving the targets envisaged in the Vision Document on Narcotics Control (2026-2029).

The two-day conference, being organised by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on September 22 and September 23, is being attended by the heads of ANTFs from 36 states and UTs along with representatives from other concerned government departments and stakeholders. Based on the theme of “United Resolve, Shared Responsibility”, the ANTF conference will focus on the progress of targets assigned to state and UT ANTFs in the recently released Vision Document on Narcotics Control (2026-29), and initiatives and efforts undertaken by the concerned stakeholders in combating the menace of drug trafficking and substance abuse across the country.

A 'Mission Mode' for a Drug-Free India

Delivering the inaugural address, Union Minister Amit Shah stated that the Central Government is working in 'mission mode' to make the country drug-free and safeguard the youth from drugs, emphasizing that all states and Union Territories must also make concerted efforts towards this goal. He further advised working in alignment with the objectives outlined in the 'Vision Document on Narcotics Control (2026-29).'

Strengthening Centre-State Partnership

Shah stated that one of the primary objectives of this national conference is to further strengthen the partnership between the NCB and the state-level Anti-Narcotics Task Forces (ANTFs) to curb drug trafficking in the country. He noted that this platform would help chart a clear course for future actions by facilitating the mutual sharing of state-level experiences and information from central investigative agencies.

Key Agenda and Directives

He highlighted that key agenda items for the conference include preventing the impact of drugs on the youth, disrupting illicit trafficking networks, enhancing investigative capabilities, and streamlining coordination between central and state agencies. He emphasized that the meeting would serve as a forum to review past measures and formulate an action plan for greater nationwide coordination in the coming years.

To achieve these goals, the Union Minister clearly instructed state governments and police forces to deal ruthlessly with drug smugglers and peddlers. He urged the confiscation of assets belonging to accused individuals caught in drug-related cases under the PIT-NDPS Act and called for speedy trials through special courts.

Humanitarian Approach and Technical Focus

Shah suggested adopting a humanitarian approach towards drug addicts, viewing them as victims rather than criminals, with the ultimate goal of completely eradicating drug networks and international cartels. He emphasized the importance of implementing rehabilitation measures to enable them to lead normal lives in society.

Technical aspects such as the Dark Net, crypto-investigations, and the control of synthetic drugs were also discussed during the meeting. Chief Secretary G.Sai Prasad and Principal Secretary (Home) Kumar Vishwajeet participated in the meeting virtually from the Amaravati Secretariat. (ANI)