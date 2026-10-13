Following BJP's resounding victory in Gujarat local body polls, Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched a scathing attack on Congress, reminding Rahul Gandhi that his party has not won an election in the state for 41 years, since 1985.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on the Congress party following the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) "resounding victory" in the Gujarat local body elections, pointing to the opposition’s prolonged electoral drought in the state. Addressing the media in the national capital, the Home Minister asserted that the recent poll results, in which the BJP secured 90 out of 104 seats across three municipalities and municipal corporations, reflect the unwavering trust the people of Gujarat have in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership.

Shah Questions Congress' Relevance in Gujarat

Taking direct aim at the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, the Home Minister questioned the Congress party’s relevance in the state’s electoral politics. "I want to make this point clear—and specifically convey it to Rahul ji—that the Congress party has not won a single election in 41 years. The last election they won was back in 1985; since then, they have faced continuous defeats in Gujarat," Shah stated.

BJP Sweeps Gandhinagar, AAP Falters

Highlighting the BJP's dominance in his own constituency, Shah noted that the party won 38 out of 44 seats in the Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation, marking a 10 per cent increase in vote share compared to the previous election. He also hit out at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), stating the party forfeited its security deposit on all 32 seats it contested.

"Elections were held today for three municipalities and municipal corporations in Gujarat. The Bharatiya Janata Party achieved a resounding victory, winning 90 out of the total 104 seats across these two municipalities and one municipal corporation," Shah said.

Highlighting the performance in his own constituency, Shah noted, "In the Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation—which falls within my constituency—the BJP won 38 out of 44 seats."

Taking a swipe at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Home Minister said, "The Aam Aadmi Party contested all 32 seats but forfeited its security deposit on every single one of them."

He further emphasized that the electoral victory marked a significant surge in the party's popularity. "This massive victory in Gujarat reflects the mood of the state's voters, demonstrating that the electorate of Gujarat stands rock-solid behind Narendra Modi ji. Compared to the previous election, the BJP has increased its vote share by 10% in the Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation," he added.