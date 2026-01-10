In Jaipur, Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressed a ceremony for over 8,000 newly appointed Rajasthan Police constables. He highlighted the transparent, merit-based recruitment and praised CM Bhajan Lal Sharma for tackling the paper leak issue.

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah addressed the appointment letter distribution ceremony for newly appointed constables of Rajasthan Police in Jaipur today. On this occasion, Chief Minister of Rajasthan Bhajan Lal Sharma, along with several dignitaries, was present.

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah said that today is a very important day for Rajasthan Police and the law and order of the state, as more than 8 thousand youths have joined Rajasthan Police today. He stated that these young police personnel will dedicate the rest of their lives to this very work in order to ensure the security of the people and to fulfil the resolve of a secure Rajasthan. He added that on one hand, thousands of our jawans have received their uniforms, while on the other hand, a new hope has been awakened in the families and relatives of these young police personnel.

Amit Shah said that today the virtual inauguration of the Multipurpose Indoor Hall took place, and the Ratannagar Police Station of Churu district was honoured as the best police station in Rajasthan. He said that among the more than 8 thousand constables who were given appointment letters today, more than 2500 are women constables.

Emphasis on Merit-Based and Transparent Recruitment

Shah said that the Rajasthan Government has provided jobs to these 8 thousand youths without any bribe or recommendation, purely on the basis of their own strength, capability, and merit. This process reflects transparency, the elimination of corruption, and respect for merit. He added that any state can progress only when it provides opportunities to meritorious youths, recruitment is conducted in a completely transparent manner, and there is no corruption in the process.

'End of Paper Leak Menace'

"Bhajan Lal Ji has ended the series of paper leaks that were ongoing during the opposition's government and has freed Rajasthan from this menace," he said. Amit Shah said that the Rajasthan Police is among the country's most advanced and capable police forces. He stated that Rajasthan is a state with challenging geographical conditions. (ANI)

