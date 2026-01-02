BJP's Amit Malviya slammed Rahul Gandhi's 'vote chori' narrative, citing a Karnataka survey where 83.61% of respondents found EVMs trustworthy. Malviya stated this exposes Congress's manufactured distrust against the electoral process.

Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) IT head Amit Malviya launched an attack on Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi, claiming that his "vote chori" allegations fall flat infront of a survey in Karnataka, where the majority concurred that EVMs are trustworthy; elections are fair. Malviya took to his official X account to slam Gandhi, who levied serious allegations related to vote theft towards the central government. The post began with, "Congress' own survey in Karnataka completely exposes Rahul Gandhi's entire 'vote chori' narrative." He supported his statement with a survey conducted by the Karnataka Monitoring and Evaluation Authority (KMEA), commissioned by the Office of the Chief Electoral Officer of Karnataka. https://x.com/amitmalviya/status/2007008518524592585?s=20

Karnataka Survey Details

"This study was commissioned by the Office of the Chief Electoral Officer of Karnataka through the Karnataka Monitoring and Evaluation Authority (KMEA), an independent body under the Planning Department of the Government of Karnataka. It was conducted through a competitive process by KMEA, not by the Election Commission of India."

Highlighting the results of the survey, he said, "The findings are unequivocal. 84.55% of citizens believe elections in India are conducted freely and fairly.

"On EVMs, the verdict is even clearer. 83.61% of respondents said EVMs are trustworthy and provide accurate results. Trust in EVMs has increased from 77.9% in 2023 to 83.61% now," he said.

'Manufactured Distrust Stands Exposed'

He stated that this survey contradicts Congress's "vote chori" claims and noted that Rahul Gandhi is spearheading this narrative. "These facts deliver a serious blow to the Congress narrative, with Rahul Gandhi at the forefront of the 'vote chori' campaign against the BJP. When citizens themselves express rising confidence in the electoral process and EVMs, the politics of manufactured distrust stands completely exposed."

Opposition's Previous Allegations

The opposition has repeatedly claimed that the central government is stealing votes in many state elections, prompting the Election Commission of India to undertake the SIR exercise.

Earlier in December, Rahul Gandhi had claimed that the Congress won the Haryana Assembly elections in 2024 and the Maharashtra Assembly elections in 2024 "were not fair. The Lok Sabha LoP shared that their party did not receive a "response" from the Election Commission when they flagged the issue. Addressing the Hertie School during his Germany visit, Rahul Gandhi said, "We have won elections in Telangana, Himachal Pradesh. We have been raising concerns about the fairness of elections in India. I have done press conferences in India where we have clearly shown without a shadow of a doubt that we won the Haryana election and that we don't feel the Maharashtra elections were fair. There is a full-scale assault taking place on the institutional framework of our country. We asked direct questions to the Election Commission." (ANI)