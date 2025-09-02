Indian Army and the US Army have begun wargame — Yudh Abhyas at Fort Wainwright, Alaska, wherein the troops train in heliborne operations, mountain warfare, unmanned aerial systems (UAS, counter-UAS and joint tactical drills), from September 1.

New Delhi: Amid tension over trade tariffs between two countries, Indian Army and the US Army have begun wargame — Yudh Abhyas at Fort Wainwright, Alaska, wherein the troops train in heliborne operations, mountain warfare, unmanned aerial systems (UAS, counter-UAS and joint tactical drills), from September 1.

The 21st edition of joint exercise “Yudh Abhyas” which would culminate on September 14, will see participation of personnel from a battalion of the Madras Regiment and the soldiers from the 1st Battalion, 5th Infantry Regiment “Bobcats” of the Arctic Wolves Brigade Combat Team, 11th Airborne Division of the USA.

Over two weeks, the soldiers from both sides will train “a spectrum of tactical drills including heliborne operations, employment of surveillance resources and unmanned aerial systems, rock craft, mountain warfare, casualty evacuation, combat medical aid and the integrated use of Artillery, Aviation and Electronic Warfare systems,” an official said.

Scroll to load tweet…

Additionally, the subject-matter experts from both armies will conduct working groups on critical domains such as UAS and Counter-UAS operations, information warfare, communications and logistics.

“The exercise will culminate in jointly planned and executed tactical manoeuvres, ranging from live-fire exercises to high-altitude warfare scenarios, with a focus on improving capabilities for United Nations peacekeeping operations and strengthening preparedness for multi-domain challenges.”

The previous edition of the exercise was held at the Mahajan Field Firing Ranges in Rajasthan.

Being conducted annually since 2004, Exercise Yudh Abhyas has been alternating between India and the USA.

Yudh Abhas 2024 was focused on counter-terrorism operations in a semi-desert environment, aimed at to enhance joint military capability and cooperation.

Ever since Donald Trump came to power in January 2025 for the second term, the USA has taken tariff actions on some of its trading partners including India.

Recently, the Trump administration doubled tariffs on Indian imports to 50 percent as punishment for buying Russian oil, pushing New Delhi closer to Beijing despite years of tensions.

In 2024, India imported US goods worth $41.5 billion, while it exported worth $87.3 billion to the US. This meant a trade surplus of $45.8 billion in India's favour, as per data shared the US Trade Representative.

In the first six months of 2025, Indian exports to the US were at $56.3 billon, while it imported good worth $22.1 billion.