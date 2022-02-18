  • Facebook
    Amid power tussle, Abhishek Banerjee retains position as TMC’s national general secretary

    Amid a growing rift between TMC’s old-timers and Gen Next, Mamata Banerjee on February 12 dissolved the party’s national office bearers’ committee and formed a 20-member working committee packed with party veterans.

    Kolkata, First Published Feb 18, 2022, 7:00 PM IST
    Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s nephew and Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Abhishek Banerjee retained his position as national general secretary of the party and three vice presidents have also been appointed.

    The national general secretary post of TMC was also dissolved along with the previous working committee by Banerjee. TMC supremo Mamata had appointed her nephew Abhishek as the national general secretary of the party after TMC registered a thumping victory over BJP in the West Bengal election of 2021.

    Last Updated Feb 18, 2022, 7:00 PM IST
