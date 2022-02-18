Amid power tussle, Abhishek Banerjee retains position as TMC’s national general secretary

Amid a growing rift between TMC’s old-timers and Gen Next, Mamata Banerjee on February 12 dissolved the party’s national office bearers’ committee and formed a 20-member working committee packed with party veterans.

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s nephew and Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Abhishek Banerjee retained his position as national general secretary of the party and three vice presidents have also been appointed.

Amid a growing rift between TMC’s old-timers and Gen Next, Mamata Banerjee on February 12 dissolved the party’s national office bearers’ committee and formed a 20-member working committee packed with party veterans.

The national general secretary post of TMC was also dissolved along with the previous working committee by Banerjee. TMC supremo Mamata had appointed her nephew Abhishek as the national general secretary of the party after TMC registered a thumping victory over BJP in the West Bengal election of 2021.

More details to follow.