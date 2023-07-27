Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Amid political storm in Delhi, Rahul Gandhi watches Kathakali at Kottakkal Arya Vaidya Sala in Kerala

    Congress leader and former MP Rahul Gandhi who is undergoing Ayurvedic treatment at Kottakkal Arya Vaidya Sala, witnessed Kerala's traditional dance form Kathakali, along with renowned writer MT Vasudevan Nair.

    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jul 27, 2023, 11:38 AM IST

    Malappuram: Congress leader and former MP Rahul Gandhi is undergoing Ayurvedic treatment at Kerala's renowned Kottakkal Arya Vaidya Sala in Malappuram. Gandhi also witnessed a Kathakali (traditional dance form of Kerala) performance at PSV Natyasangham, a centre of national repute at Arya Vaidya Sala. MT Vasudevan Nair, renowned Malayalam writer and Jnanpith laureate, who is staying next to Gandhi's room, also enjoyed the Kathakali performance with him. 

    Gandhi also offered prayers at Sri Viswambhara Temple situated on the premises of Vaidya Sala on Wednesday evening. He was accompanied by AICC general secretary K C Venugopal and party MLA A P Anil Kumar. For many patients who visit Arya Vaidya Sala, the temple to Viswambhara serves as a place of comfort and peace.

    Taking to Facebook, Gandhi posted a few pictures of his visit to the temple and Kathakali performance. He wrote, " Thoroughly enjoyed an enthralling performance of Kathakali by PSV Natyasangham, a renowned classical center under the aegis of Arya Vaidya Sala Kottakkal that was established by the legendary ‘Vaidyaratnam’ PS Varier. Each artform of India is a reflection of its diverse histories and cultures. I also got the opportunity to visit the Sri Viswambhara temple, and was captivated by its serenity."

    This comes at a time when Rahul Gandhi's party is going all-out to corner the Central Government on a host of issues including the violence in Manipur. Rahul has been active on social media.

    Rahul Gandhi also paid tributes to the late former CM and veteran Congress leader Oommen Chandy in Puthuppally on July 20.

    Last Updated Jul 27, 2023, 11:38 AM IST
