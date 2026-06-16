Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs Anil Desai and Sanjay Raut dismissed speculation of MPs joining the Eknath Shinde-led faction. They asserted that all leaders continue to have faith in Uddhav Thackeray's leadership, calling the defection rumors baseless.

UBT Sena Dismisses Defection Rumors

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Anil Desai on Tuesday dismissed speculations that several party MPs were likely to join the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction, asserting that there was no pressure on party MPs, and that all leaders continued to have faith in Uddhav Thackeray's leadership.

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Speaking to ANI, Desai said, "There is no such thing. Uddhav ji convenes meetings at regular intervals. All MPs have expressed faith in Uddhav ji's leadership. Absolutely no pressure (on MPs). Such talks emerge intermittently, but they are baseless."

This comes as Maharashtra witnesses "Operation Tiger" buzz amid speculation that seven of the nine UBT Sena were in touch with Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and looking to join it.

Earlier in the day, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut dismissed reports suggesting that five MPs from his party were likely to form a separate faction, calling the claims "false" and reiterating their support for party chief Uddhav Thackeray. "This is a lie. We have no such information. Four days ago, all these MPs took part in a meeting called by Uddhav Thackeray and expressed faith in his leadership. Of them, some of the leaders swore by their loved ones pledging support to Uddhav," Raut said while addressing a press conference here.

Shinde Faction Denies Poaching Allegations

His remarks came amid speculation of a possible unrest within the Shiv Sena (UBT) ranks and reports that some MPs could break away from the party. Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC also dismissed speculation about any alleged move by her party to engineer defections from rival political outfits, saying that there was "no interest in breaking any party".

"We have no interest in breaking any party. Everyone has seen the popularity of our leader, Eknath Shinde, because he is loyal to the common people and works at the grassroots level. He doesn't work from home," Shaina told ANI.

UBT Sena Threatens Retaliation

As this happened, a meeting of UBT Sena MPs was called by Uddhav Thackeray. After this, while addressing a press conference, Raut said his party will launch "Operation Wolf" in retaliation. (ANI)