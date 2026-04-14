Congress MP Manickam Tagore, on Ambedkar Jayanti, accused the Modi government of making parliamentary democracy a 'formality.' He criticized a rushed Parliament session and a lack of consultation, stating Ambedkar's warnings are 'vindicated.'

New Delhi [India], April 14 (ANI): Congress MP Manickam Tagore on Tuesday invoked BR Ambedkar's cautionary saying his warning "stands vindicated" amid a "rushed" Parliament session, which is turning parliamentary democracy into a mere formality.

Remembering Babasaheb on his 135th birth anniversary, Tagore said that MPs have not been provided with a draft on the constitutional amendments till now.

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'This is bulldozer governance'

In a post on X on the occasion of Ambedkar Jayanti, Tagore said, "On Ambedkar Jayanti, as we remember B. R. Ambedkar--the architect of our Constitution--the Modi government is turning parliamentary democracy into a mere formality. A special session of Parliament is being rushed on April 16, right at the peak of election campaigning in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal. A reasonable demand for an all-party meeting after the elections has been rejected. Even now, MPs have not been given the Constitution Amendment Bills they are expected to debate and vote on. This is not democracy. This is bulldozer governance."

Concerns over delimitation and representation

He further alleged a lack of consultation and transparency in the delimitation process, saying that the Centre is looking to deny representation to over 150 women from the Backward Classes who could enter the Parliament through these amendments. "The Congress party has always stood firmly for Women's Reservation--it is passed and settled. But delimitation is a far more sensitive exercise that requires wide consultation, consensus, and transparency. What we are witnessing instead is secrecy and denial--denial of representation to 150+ Backward Class women who could enter the Lok Sabha if proper caste data and due process are followed," Tagore wrote.

On Ambedkar Jayanti, as we remember B. R. Ambedkar—the architect of our Constitution—the Modi government is turning parliamentary democracy into a mere formality. A special session of Parliament is being rushed on April 16, right at the peak of election campaigning in Tamil Nadu… pic.twitter.com/pJ1zQFLQDE — Manickam Tagore .B🇮🇳மாணிக்கம் தாகூர்.ப (@manickamtagore) April 14, 2026

Emphasising the role of Parliament, he added, "Parliament is not a rubber stamp. It is the foundation of people's voice. Undermining it weakens the very idea of India."

"As Babasaheb warned: "However good a Constitution may be, it is sure to turn out bad because those who are called to work it, happen to be a bad lot." On his Jayanti, this warning stands vindicated. India deserves consultation, inclusion, and respect for institutions--not haste, opacity, and unilateral decisions," Tagore said.

Senior Congress MP P Chidambaram also paid tribute to Ambedkar, stating, "We remember Babasaheb Ambedkar today on his birthday! We also remember his precious gift to the people of India -- the secular democratic Constitution of India!"

Who was Dr BR Ambedkar?

Dr BR Ambedkar, popularly known as Babasaheb, was the chief architect of the Indian Constitution and a key figure in India's social reform movement.

Born into a Dalit Mahar family, he dedicated his life to securing equal rights for marginalised communities and promoting social justice. Ambedkar served as independent India's first Law and Justice Minister and was posthumously awarded the Bharat Ratna in 1990 for his contributions to the nation. (ANI)