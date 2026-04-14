On Dr BR Ambedkar's 135th birth anniversary, BJP's Nitin Nabin paid tribute, highlighting his dedication to social inclusivity and women's rights. Nabin stated Ambedkar's ideals continue to inspire and guide PM Modi's vision for a New India.

BJP National President Nitin Nabin on Tuesday paid floral tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar on his 135th Ambedkar Jayanti and recalled his contribution to the upliftment of every sector, including women in the Indian society, saying that his ideals continue to inspire until today.

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Spekaing at the event, the BJP National President hailed Babasaheb Ambedkar, saying that he dedicated his life to educating society and ensuring social inclusivity. "On the birth anniversary of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, the architect of the Indian Constitution, I extend my greetings and best wishes to all fellow Indians. His life was dedicated to educating society for the sake of reform and ensuring social inclusivity," he said.

PM Modi carrying forward Ambedkar's vision

Nabin underlined that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is taking forward the same vision of Dr Ambedkar. He said that Dr Ambedkar's ideas and wisdom are reflected in society until today and call for women's rights and equal participation in every sector. "The vision he held for these objectives continues to guide our Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, in his ongoing efforts toward the reconstruction of a New India. Undoubtedly, the relevance of his ideals remains undiminished even today. Furthermore, I firmly believe that the manner in which he advocated for universal participation within the Constitution, championing women's rights and working to amplify the voices of every section of society, continues, without question, to inspire and empower every segment of society today," he said.

Championing Women's Rights

Nabin's remarks come at a time when PM Modi has called for a special sitting of the budget session to discuss an amendment to Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, 2023 and a proposed Delimitation Bill to implement the one-third reservation for women legislators

'Uplifting the last person'

Nabin further noted that even though there are widespread interpretations of the Constitution, the objective shared by all remains the same. The object is to drive every last citizen towards development. "While various interpretations regarding the drafting of the Constitution may exist in contemporary discourse, the singular objective shared by all remains this: how best to integrate the 'last person', the most marginalised individual into our developmental initiatives," he said. (ANI)