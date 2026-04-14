On BR Ambedkar's 135th birth anniversary, TN CM MK Stalin urged citizens to defend the Constitution and social justice. He emphasized pluralism over uniformity, while other political leaders also paid homage to the architect of the Indian Constitution.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday paid tribute to BR Ambedkar on his 135th birth anniversary as he urged people to defend the Constitution, uphold social justice and protect the voices of the oppressed.

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In a post on X, Staling invoked Ambedkar's vision on social progress and equality, stating, "'I measure the progress of a community by the degree of progress which women have achieved.' - Ambedkar. On the birth anniversary of revolutionary Ambedkar, let us strengthen our resolve to protect the Constitution, establish social justice, and safeguard every oppressed voice! India's strength lies in our pluralism; not in imposed uniformity." “ஒரு சமூகத்தின் முன்னேற்றத்தை, பெண்கள் எட்டியுள்ள முன்னேற்றத்தின் அளவினாலே நான் அளவிடுகிறேன்.” – அண்ணல் அம்பேத்கர். புரட்சியாளர் அம்பேத்கர் பிறந்தநாளில், அரசியலமைப்பைப் பாதுகாக்கவும், சமூகநீதியை நிலைநாட்டவும், ஒடுக்கப்பட்ட ஒவ்வொரு குரலையும் காக்கவும் நமது உறுதியை… pic.twitter.com/JullD6KjhX — M.K.Stalin - தமிழ்நாட்டை தலைகுனிய விடமாட்டேன் (@mkstalin) April 14, 2026

Emphasising inclusivity, Stalin further said, "If progress is the measure, let us reject uniformity and hierarchies, choose pluralism and equality; let us establish justice! "I measure the progress of a community by the degree of progress which women have achieved." - B. R. Ambedkar. On the birth anniversary of Babasaheb, let us strengthen our resolve to defend the Constitution, uphold social justice, and protect every oppressed voice. India's strength lies in its pluralism, not in imposed uniformity. If progress is the measure, let us reject uniformity and hierarchy; choose pluralism and equality, and uphold justice."

The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's remarks came as leaders across the political spectrum remembered Ambedkar's contributions to India's democratic and constitutional framework on his 135th birth anniversary.

Congress leaders invoke Ambedkar's legacy

Meanwhile, Congress MP Manickam Tagore also invoked Ambedkar's warning on the functioning of the Constitution, alleging that a special session of Parliament scheduled for April 16 was being rushed. He said the move was turning parliamentary democracy into a "mere formality."

Tagore stated, "A special session of Parliament is being rushed on April 16, right at the peak of election campaigning in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal. A reasonable demand for an all-party meeting after the elections has been rejected... This is not democracy. This is bulldozer governance."

He also raised concerns over delimitation, calling for wider consultation and transparency, and emphasised that Parliament "is not a rubber stamp" but the foundation of people's voice.

Senior Congress MP P Chidambaram also paid tribute to Ambedkar, saying, "We remember Babasaheb Ambedkar today on his birthday! We also remember his precious gift to the people of India -- the secular democratic Constitution of India!"

Who was Dr BR Ambedkar?

Dr BR Ambedkar, popularly known as Babasaheb, was the chief architect of the Indian Constitution and a key figure in India's social reform movement. Born into a Dalit Mahar family, he dedicated his life to securing equal rights for marginalised communities and promoting social justice. Ambedkar served as independent India's first Law and Justice Minister and was posthumously awarded the Bharat Ratna in 1990 for his contributions to the nation. (ANI)