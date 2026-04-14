Union Ministers Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh paid tributes to BR Ambedkar on his 135th birth anniversary. Shah remembered his role in shaping the Constitution, while Singh underscored his lifelong commitment to equality and nation-building.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday paid tributes to BR Ambedkar on his 135th birth anniversary, remembering his role in shaping India's Constitution and championing social justice.

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Union Ministers Pay Homage

In a post on X, Amit Shah highlighted Ambedkar's contribution to democracy and national unity, stating, "Babasahib Bhimrao Ambedkar Ji laid the strong foundation of our democracy by giving us a Constitution that grants equal rights and opportunities to every class. He staunchly opposed Article 370 for the sake of the country's integrity. Babasahib, who gave the mantra to society to become educated and stay organized, teaches us through his life that when the resolve is for national service and the welfare of the people, every obstacle becomes small. Salutations to the pioneer of social justice, the architect of the Constitution, Babasahib Bhimrao Ambedkar Ji, on his birth anniversary." बाबासाहेब भीमराव अंबेडकर जी ने हर वर्ग को समान अधिकार और अवसरों की स्वतंत्रता देने वाला संविधान देकर हमारे लोकतंत्र की मजबूत नींव रखी। उन्होंने देश की अखंडता के लिए धारा 370 का मजबूती से विरोध किया। समाज को शिक्षित बनने और संगठित रहने का मंत्र देने वाले बाबासाहेब का जीवन यह… pic.twitter.com/d6LzNAN8b6 — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) April 14, 2026

Rajnath Singh also paid homage, underscoring Ambedkar's lifelong commitment to equality and nation-building. "On the birth anniversary of Babasaheb Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar, the chief architect of the Indian Constitution, a great social reformer, and a staunch advocate of social justice, we offer him our humble tribute! Babasaheb dedicated his entire life to fostering equality and harmony in society. His whole life was devoted to securing equal rights for the people of deprived sections. Babasaheb was also a great thinker and the architect of many of the nation's institutions. Even in adverse circumstances, Babasaheb achieved extraordinary accomplishments and made an indelible contribution to nation-building," Singh said. भारतीय संविधान के प्रमुख शिल्पी, महान समाज-सुधारक और सामाजिक न्याय के प्रबल पक्षधर बाबासाहेब डॉक्टर भीमराव आंबेडकर जी की जयंती पर उन्हें विनम्र श्रद्धांजलि! बाबासाहेब ने आजीवन समाज में समता और समरसता बढ़ाने के लिए कार्य किया। उनका पूरा जीवन वंचित वर्ग के लोगों को समान अधिकार… pic.twitter.com/xQd6syXj6S — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) April 14, 2026

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu also paid tributes, recalling Ambedkar's contributions to nation-building, social justice, and constitutional values.

Life and Legacy of Babasaheb Ambedkar

BR Ambedkar, fondly known as 'Babasaheb', was the chief architect of the Indian Constitution and is thus also called the 'Father of the Indian Constitution'. Ambedkar was also the first law and justice minister of independent India.

Babasaheb was born into an impoverished Dalit Mahar Family in Madhya Pradesh. He fought tirelessly for the equal rights of marginalised sections of society.

Later, he was revered as a 'Dalit Icon' for his contributions towards their rights. He died on 6 December 1956.

In 1990, Ambedkar was conferred with the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian award. (ANI)