The first batch of Amarnath Yatra pilgrims received a warm welcome at Chanderkote in Ramban district from the administration and civil society. This reflects a collective commitment to ensure a safe, smooth, and memorable pilgrimage for the yatris.

Warm Welcome for Pilgrims at Chanderkote

The first batch of Amarnath Ji Yatra pilgrims travelling via the Baltal route on Thursday received a warm and enthusiastic welcome at Chanderkote on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway from the District Administration Ramban, members of civil society, and various Langar organisations.

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The reception reflected the spirit of hospitality and the collective commitment of the administration, security agencies, civil society, and voluntary organisations towards ensuring a safe, smooth, and memorable pilgrimage for the yatris.

Officials, volunteers, and members of Langar organisations greeted the pilgrims and extended their best wishes for a peaceful and successful pilgrimage. Senior officers present on the occasion included DIG DKR Range Sargun Shukla, Deputy Commissioner Ramban Mohammad Alyas Khan, SSP Ramban Arun Gupta, SSP Traffic NHW Ramban Raja Adil Hamid, along with other civil and police officers.

Chanderkote serves as the first major halt for pilgrims after the twin convoy of the Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra was flagged off by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha from the Bhagwati Nagar Base Camp in Jammu. The Langar site at Chanderkote has been fully prepared to receive and serve the pilgrims.

Elaborate Arrangements for a Safe Pilgrimage

The District Administration, in coordination with the Police, Army, CAPFs, Traffic Police, Health Department, SDRF, Fire and Emergency Services, and other line departments, has made elaborate arrangements to facilitate the smooth movement, safety, and welfare of the pilgrims during the annual pilgrimage.

The warm reception at Chanderkote underscored Ramban district's tradition of hospitality and the coordinated efforts of all stakeholder agencies in making the sacred Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra a safe and seamless experience for devotees.

About the Annual Amarnath Yatra

The annual pilgrimage to the holy Amarnath cave shrine, situated at an altitude of around 3,880 metres in the Himalayas of south Kashmir, is one of the country's most significant religious pilgrimages. Devotees undertake the yatra to pay obeisance to the naturally formed ice Shivling, which symbolises Lord Shiva.

The 57-day pilgrimage this year will commence simultaneously from the traditional 48-km Nunwan-Pahalgam route in Anantnag district and the shorter but steeper 14-km Baltal route in Ganderbal district on July 3. The yatra will conclude on August 28, coinciding with the festival of Raksha Bandhan. (ANI)