Advance registration for the 57-day Amarnath Yatra 2026 has begun. The pilgrimage, announced by J-K LG Manoj Sinha, will commence on July 3 and conclude on August 28. Registration is available online and at 554 designated bank branches.

Advance registration for the annual Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra commenced on Wednesday across Jammu and various parts of the country. The 57-day pilgrimage is set to begin on July 3, 2026, and will conclude on August 28, 2026, coinciding with the festival of Raksha Bandhan.

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Earlier on April 12, J-K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, who also serves as the Chairman of the Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board (SASB), officially announced that the annual pilgrimage to the holy cave shrine of Amarnath will commence on July 3 and conclude on August 28 on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, spanning a total of 57 days.

Addressing reporters here, LG Sinha said, "The pilgrimage will begin on July 3rd and conclude on Rakshabandhan on August 28th. Overall, this year's pilgrimage will be slightly longer. It will span 57 days. The Pratham Puja will be held on Jyeshtha Purnima, 29 June 2026. Registration will begin on April 15th.

Registration Process and Eligibility

He added that advance registration facilities will be available both online and offline. "Advance registration is available at 554 bank branches. Jammu and Kashmir Bank, Punjab National Bank, State Bank of India, and Yes Bank have various branches across the country where this registration will be conducted. Online registration can also be done through the official website of the Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board," LG Sinha said.

The Lieutenant Governor further stated that devotees must be between 13 and 70 years of age to be eligible for the Yatra. He noted that participation has witnessed a steady rise in recent years, reflecting growing faith and improved infrastructure.

Enhanced Safety and Pilgrim Convenience

Highlighting arrangements, LG Sinha said several initiatives have been introduced to enhance safety and convenience. RFID cards have been made mandatory for all pilgrims, while group accidental insurance cover has been increased from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh. He also pointed to significant infrastructure upgrades, including widening of tracks on both Baltal and Nunwan routes, improved bridges, and strengthened disaster management mechanisms with deployment of mountain rescue teams and security forces. (ANI)