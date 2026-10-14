Senior IPS officer Alok Kumar wrote to Karnataka's Chief Secretary, contesting the state govt's SC submission questioning his integrity. He noted the CBI filed a closure report in the 2019 phone-tapping case, which was accepted by a court.

Senior IPS officer Alok Kumar, DG Prisons and Correctional Services, has written to Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh, contesting the State Government's submissions before the Supreme Court questioning his integrity. In his representation, Kumar said he was distressed that his name was dragged into controversy when Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Karnataka on October 1, opposed his appointment as head of the SIT constituted by the Karnataka High Court to probe alleged irregularities in KPSC recruitment exams.

Contesting Phone-Tapping Allegations

Sibal had submitted that Kumar was facing a pending CBI probe in the 2019 phone-tapping case. Kumar said the claim is factually incorrect. He pointed out that the CBI filed a closure report - B-report - in the case, which was accepted by the Special CBI Court on February 13, 2024, after CFSL findings and witness statements revealed no material evidence. Complainant, former DCP Kuldeep R Jain, had also conveyed no objection to the closure.

Kumar noted CBI's preliminary inquiry in January 2022 had found no criminality and left the matter to the State. He had served as Bengaluru City Police Commissioner for only 47 days, from June 17 to August 2, 2019.

Status of Departmental Action

On departmental action, he said a proposal initiated earlier was dropped after his representation was examined by the then Chief Minister in March 2023. A fresh show-cause notice and charge sheet issued in May 2025 were quashed by the CAT Chairman in October 2025, with direction to extend consequential benefits. The State's writ petition challenging it is pending before the High Court, but no interim stay was granted.

Kumar clarified he never sought the SIT post and was nominated suo motu by the High Court Division Bench on September 21. With the Supreme Court staying the HC order and directing the State to file an affidavit by October 12, Kumar urged the Chief Secretary to place correct judicial records before the legal team and ensure unverified allegations are not included.

Background of KPSC Probe SIT

Earlier in September, the Karnataka High Court set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by Alok Kumar to probe the alleged recruitment irregularities in the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC).

Justice M Nagaprasanna passed the order directing the formation of the SIT and ordered that all evidence collected by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and the jurisdictional police be handed over to the new team. The court also directed all departments, investigation agencies, and public authorities to extend full cooperation to the SIT. (ANI)