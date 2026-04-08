The Allahabad HC reserved its judgment on a plea challenging Rahul Gandhi's remarks about fighting the 'Indian State'. The petition was filed against a lower court's decision to dismiss the case, which was initiated over his January 2025 speech.

Background of the Case The case pertains to a statement made by Rahul Gandhi on January 15, 2025, where he stated: "Our fight is with RSS, BJP as well as the Indian State." The petition, filed by Simran Gupta, challenges a previous decision by the Chandausi court in Sambhal. On November 7, 2025, the Chandausi court had dismissed the petitioner's plea against the Congress MP, labelling the case as weak.Petitioner Gupta moved the Allahabad High Court to challenge the order issued by the Additional District and Sessions Judge of the Chandausi court. Legal Proceedings Detailed Earlier on May 21, 2025, the District Judge Court of Sambhal issued notice to Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi to either respond or appear on April 4 in connection with a complaint filed against him over his statement that "Our fight is not against BJP or RSS, but against the Indian state."Speaking to ANI, Advocate Sachin Goyal said the court accepted the complaint and issued the notice to Gandhi, directing him to either appear in court on April 4 or submit a response. "Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had made a statement on 15 January 2025 that 'We are now fighting the BJP, the RSS and the Indian State itself'. Simran Gupta had filed a case in the special MP/MLA court to register an FIR against Rahul Gandhi. The CJM had quashed it on the grounds of jurisdiction," Advocate Goyal said. "We filed a revision petition against that order and the District Judge Court of Sambhal issued a summon to Rahul Gandhi to appear in court on April 4," he added. Context of Rahul Gandhi's Remarks On January 15, Rahul Gandhi, while inaugurating the party's new headquarters 'Indira Bhawan,' hit out at the BJP and alleged that the Congress and other opposition parties were not just fighting the BJP but the Indian state itself."Our ideology, like the RSS ideology, is thousands of years old, and it has been fighting the RSS ideology for thousands of years. Do not think that we are fighting a fair fight. There is no fairness in this. If you believe that we are fighting a political organisation called the BJP or RSS, you have not understood what is going on. The BJP and the RSS have captured every single institution of our country. We are now fighting the BJP, the RSS and the Indian State itself," he said "We do not know whether our institutions are working or are non-functional. It is pretty clear what the media is up to. Even people know that the media is no longer free and fair," he added. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) The Allahabad High Court on Wednesday reserved its judgment on a plea challenging Rahul Gandhi's remarks made during the inauguration of the Congress party's new headquarters, "Indira Bhawan," in New Delhi. The single bench of Justice Vikram D. Chauhan reserved the order after hearing the completed arguments on the petition.The case pertains to a statement made by Rahul Gandhi on January 15, 2025, where he stated: "Our fight is with RSS, BJP as well as the Indian State." The petition, filed by Simran Gupta, challenges a previous decision by the Chandausi court in Sambhal. On November 7, 2025, the Chandausi court had dismissed the petitioner's plea against the Congress MP, labelling the case as weak.Petitioner Gupta moved the Allahabad High Court to challenge the order issued by the Additional District and Sessions Judge of the Chandausi court.Earlier on May 21, 2025, the District Judge Court of Sambhal issued notice to Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi to either respond or appear on April 4 in connection with a complaint filed against him over his statement that "Our fight is not against BJP or RSS, but against the Indian state."Speaking to ANI, Advocate Sachin Goyal said the court accepted the complaint and issued the notice to Gandhi, directing him to either appear in court on April 4 or submit a response. "Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had made a statement on 15 January 2025 that 'We are now fighting the BJP, the RSS and the Indian State itself'. Simran Gupta had filed a case in the special MP/MLA court to register an FIR against Rahul Gandhi. The CJM had quashed it on the grounds of jurisdiction," Advocate Goyal said. "We filed a revision petition against that order and the District Judge Court of Sambhal issued a summon to Rahul Gandhi to appear in court on April 4," he added.On January 15, Rahul Gandhi, while inaugurating the party's new headquarters 'Indira Bhawan,' hit out at the BJP and alleged that the Congress and other opposition parties were not just fighting the BJP but the Indian state itself."Our ideology, like the RSS ideology, is thousands of years old, and it has been fighting the RSS ideology for thousands of years. Do not think that we are fighting a fair fight. There is no fairness in this. If you believe that we are fighting a political organisation called the BJP or RSS, you have not understood what is going on. The BJP and the RSS have captured every single institution of our country. We are now fighting the BJP, the RSS and the Indian State itself," he said "We do not know whether our institutions are working or are non-functional. It is pretty clear what the media is up to. Even people know that the media is no longer free and fair," he added. (ANI) Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source