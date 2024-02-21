Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'All is well...' Akhilesh Yadav on SP-Congress alliance after skipping Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

    The struggling INDIA bloc received a sigh of relief after Samajwadi Party boss Akhilesh Yadav suggested seat-share talks with the Congress - for Uttar Pradesh's 80 Lok Sabha seats - were nearly completed.

    All is well Akhilesh Yadav on SP-Congress alliance after skipping Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 21, 2024, 4:56 PM IST

    Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday confirmed his party’s alliance with the INDIA bloc for the upcoming general elections in Uttar Pradesh, which sends 80 MPs, the maximum number of lawmakers from any state to Lok Sabha. The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said that there are no issues with the alliance.

    Yadav assured reporters, "We will work with Congress, there are no problems in the alliance," and that "everything is well if the end works out." 

    "All is well that ends well. Yes, there will be an alliance. There is no conflict. Everything will be out and clear soon," former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said on seat-sharing talks with the grand old party for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

    Exuding confidence, the SP chief said that the Bharatiya Janata Party “will be defeated”. He added that his party will contest maximum seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. 

    A final announcement is expected at 5 pm or by Thursday latest, reports added.

    The confirmation of Akhilesh Yadav comes one day after his party unveiled its third slate of five candidates for the Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha elections. Senior leader Shivpal Yadav of the party ran in the Budaun parliamentary constituency. Shivpal Yadav, the uncle of party president Akhilesh Yadav, is an MLA from the Etawah district's Jaswantnagar assembly constituency.

    The past few days have seen a close examination of talks between the two, which are seen as a gauge of INDIA's capacity to mount a persistent challenge to the BJP's formidable poll-winning apparatus. This is especially true in light of the Congress-AAP's historic victory in the Chandigarh mayoral election.

    Last Updated Feb 21, 2024, 4:56 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: Russian woman drowns in sea in Varkala anr

    Kerala: Russian woman drowns in sea in Varkala

    Kerala: Report slams Higher Education Minister R Bindu for chairing Senate meet in Chancellors absence anr

    Kerala: Report slams Higher Education Minister R Bindu for chairing Senate meet in Chancellor's absence

    Karnataka government launches virtual hearing for 'Drunk and Drive' cases

    Karnataka government launches virtual hearing for 'Drunk and Drive' cases

    Farmers protest 2.0: Officials register FIR against 700 farmers as they resume Delhi Chalo march AJR

    Over 700 farmers booked for national flag insult, police assault; FIR comes to light amid 'Delhi Chalo' march

    Maratha quota activist rejects 10% reservation bill, calls for 'Rasta Roko'on March 3 AJR

    Maratha quota activist rejects 10% reservation bill, calls for 'Rasta Roko' on March 3

    Recent Stories

    Kerala: Russian woman drowns in sea in Varkala anr

    Kerala: Russian woman drowns in sea in Varkala

    Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra performs at Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani sangeet [WATCH] ATG

    Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra perform at Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani sangeet [WATCH]

    Kerala: Plus Two model exam question paper leaked on WhatsApp in Kozhikode; probe begins rkn

    Kerala: Plus Two model exam question paper leaked on WhatsApp in Kozhikode; probe begins

    Parental Pockets Squeezed: China earns title of most expensive nation for raising children, Here's Why avv

    Parental Pockets Squeezed: China earns title of most expensive nation for raising children, Here's Why

    Tim David's heroics secure thrilling last-ball victory for Australia in T20 clash against New Zealand osf

    Tim David's heroics secure thrilling last-ball victory for Australia in T20 clash against New Zealand

    Recent Videos

    Vayu Shakti 2024 When 50 tons of ordnance were dropped in 2 hours over Pokhran

    When 50 tons of firepower rained over Pokhran in 2 hours (MUST WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH) AJR

    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon