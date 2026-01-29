Shashi Tharoor held 'constructive' talks with Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, stating they are 'on the same page.' This follows his absence from a Kerala party meet, which had fuelled speculation of a rift within the Congress.

'All Good, On The Same Page': Tharoor

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Thursday said that he held "very good, constructive and positive" discussions with Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and party President Mallikarjun Kharge following the Lok Sabha legislator's absence from a meeting of the party in Kerala last week, which had triggered speculation of reported differences.

Tharoor participated in a meeting that ran for a couple of hours at Kharge's office in Parliament today. Speaking to ANI, the Thiruvananthapuram MP emphasised that he has always stood with the All India Congress Party and has actively participated in election campaigning. "We had a discussion with my two party leaders, the LoP and the Congress president. We had a very good, constructive, positive discussion. All is good, and we are moving together on the same page. What more can I say?...I have always campaigned for the party, where have I not campaigned?" Tharoor said.

No Interest in Kerala CM Post

Further, as his home state of Kerala heads into Assembly elections soon, Tharoor, when quizzed about whether today's meeting touched upon the Chief Ministerial face of the Congress and whether he would be throwing his hat in the race, said that he is not interested in being a candidate as the Member of Parliament's "job" remains suitable for him. "No, that was never discussed. I am not interested in being a candidate for anything. At the moment, I am already an MP and I have the trust of my voters from Thiruvananthapuram. I have to look after their interests in Parliament, that is my job..," he said when asked if Kerala CM candiature was discussed

The Congress MP also thanked Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge for a "warm" discussion. "Thanks to @INCIndia President @kharge ji and LS LoP @RahulGandhi ji for a warm and constructive discussion today on a wide range of subjects. We are all on the same page as we move forward in the service of the people of India," Shashi Tharoor posted on X.

Background of the Speculated 'Rift'

Tharoor had skipped an important All India Congress Committee (AICC) meeting in Kerala last week to discuss preparations for the upcoming State Assembly polls. However, he said that he had informed his party leaders about his intention not to attend the meeting beforehand. The Congress leader had informed the leadership that he wouldn't be able to attend the meeting, which had already been postponed, due to his prior commitments at the Kerala Literature Festival. Tharoor had gone to the festival to speak on his latest book, Sree Narayana Guru.

Meanwhile, on January 24, Tharoor clearly signalled that there are some "issues" with him and the party, and he would like to discuss them with the party's leadership. "Whatever issues there are, I would have to discuss them with the party leadership, and I look forward to the opportunity to do so. I'm not entering into this issue in public at all," he had said.

Tharoor's absence came a few days after he was reportedly 'ignored' by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at the party's "Mahapanchayat" organised in Kochi on January 19. Rahul Gandhi had entered the venue while Tharoor was addressing the Maha Panchayat. While Gandhi, along with KC Venugopal, greeted multiple party leaders, a direct greeting to Tharoor was not given. Tharoor felt "deeply insulted" as Gandhi mentioned several other leaders on stage but not him, despite his presence.

The Congress party denied any internal issues, stating Tharoor had prior commitments at the Kerala Literature Festival in Kozhikode. (ANI)