    Congress top brass quits after Kharge takes charge as Congress president

    Kharge, 80, assumed the leadership of the party at a time when the party is facing a tough challenge from Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP, which has ousted Congress from a number of states.

    All Congress Working Committee members resign to let new Congress president; here's why AJR
    First Published Oct 26, 2022, 1:24 PM IST

    Minutes after veteran leader Mallikarjun Kharge officially took charge as the Congress president on Wednesday, the members of the Congress Working Committee (CWC), general secretaries and in-charges tendered their resignations.

    According to reports, the new President will announce his new team while the CWC election will take place to elect 12 members.

    Also read: 'Print new currency notes with photos of Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi...' Kejriwal sparks fireworks

    In a tweet, KC Venugopal said, "All the CWC Members, AICC General Secretaries and Incharges have tendered their resignation to Hon'ble Congress President."

    Earlier, in his maiden speech, Kharge said, "There is an attempt to replace Baba Saheb's Constitution with the Sangh Constitution and the Congress will not let it happen."

    The new Congress president alleged that the "new India was without jobs, poverty is large and farmers are being crushed under wheels. The government’s effort is to make the country opposition-less, but the Congress will fight the government for the people."

    Also read: Gujarati New Year 2022: PM Modi, Amit Shah and other leaders extend wishes to poll-bound state

    He said as per the Udaipur declaration, the party posts will be filled and there will be a social advisory Committee with special emphasis on SC, ST and OBC.

    He said that he started his career as a block Congress committee worker in 1969 and now is the party President.

    He also thanked Sonia Gandhi for her efforts to strengthen the Congress as the party president.

    Also read: Uttar Pradesh's Global Hospital receives bulldozer threat; here's why

    Having served in three different capacities as leader of the opposition in the Karnataka Assembly, leader of Congress in Lok Sabha, and later as leader of the opposition in Rajya Sabha, Kharge is taking on his new role at a time when the party is at a historic low, electorally.

    Last Updated Oct 26, 2022, 1:46 PM IST
