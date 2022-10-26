'Print new currency notes with photos of Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi...' Kejriwal sparks fireworks

"Our country will prosper if there is a photo of Lakshmi-Ganesha on our currency (notes). I will write to the prime minister about this in a day or two," said Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal sparked off political fireworks following his appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday to have photos of Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi on currency notes for prosperity.

While issuing a video statement, Kejriwal said fresh currency notes could be printed having the picture of Mahatma Gandhi on one side and photos of Ganesha and Lakshmi on the other.

He is heard saying, 'Sometimes our efforts do not fructify despite making efforts if gods and goddesses do not bless us. I appeal to Prime Minister (Modi) to have photos of Lord Ganesha and Goddess Laxmi on currency (notes). Our country will prosper if there is a photo of Lakshmi-Ganesha on our currency (notes). I will write to the prime minister about this in a day or two."

Citing the example of Indonesia, he said when a Muslim nation like Indonesia, a Muslim nation, has a picture of Ganesha on its currency note, why cannot India do the same and print the photos on fresh currency notes? He lamented that India's economy was not in good shape and drew attention to the delicate situation where the rupee has been depreciating against the US dollar.

Reacting to Kejriwal's suggestion, both Congress and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party mocked the Delhi chief minister's logic. BJP leader Amit Malviya told media persons that anything that Kejriwal says need not be taken seriously. The BJP further claimed hypocrisy on the part of the Aam Aadmi Party chief, stating that the same person who banned firecrackers on Diwali was now talking about having photos of Goddess Laxmi on the currency note.

BJP leader Nalin Kohli recalled how AAP's Gujarat President had recently made headlines and appealed to people not to visit temples, calling them places of exploitation. 'This shows the lack of ideology in Kejriwal; he can say anything for votes and politics,' he said.

Even political pundits saw Kejriwal's remark as a political stunt ahead of the Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh election stunt.