Uttar Pradesh's Global Hospital receives bulldozer threat; here's why

    Earlier, the hospital was sealed after the family members of 30-year-old Pradeep Pandey, the deceased dengue patient, alleged that the hospital gave 'mosambi juice' instead of platelets to the patient.

    Uttar Pradesh's Global Hospital under fire over platelets row 'illegal'; receives Bulldozer threat AJR
    First Published Oct 26, 2022, 9:57 AM IST

    Global Hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj has come under fire for allegedly administering a 'fruit juice' to a patient suffering from dengue and later died. The Prayagraj Development Authority has served a notice to the hospital according to which the building was constructed illegally.

    According to reports, the hospital authorities have been asked by the authority to vacate the building by October 28. It is also said that the hospital is likely to be bulldozed.

    It is reportedly said that the hospital authorities did not reply to the earlier notices sent to it regarding the illegality of the construction. If the hospital authorities do not give any satisfactory response, this time the hospital will be bulldozed, the civic authorities said.

    Earlier, the hospital was sealed after the family members of 30-year-old Pradeep Pandey, the deceased dengue patient, alleged that the hospital gave mosambi juice instead of platelets to the patient.

    The patient's condition deteriorated and he was taken to another hospital where he died. A video of the alleged incident went viral.

    However, district magistrate Sanjay Kumar Khatri claimed there was no fruit juice in the pouch of platelets.

    The hospital authorities claimed that the platelets were brought by the attendants of the patient as the hospital does not have the authority to test the platelets.

    "We do not have the authority to test the platelets to verify their validity. We do not test the platelets that the attendants bring. How is the hospital responsible if the attendants fetch the wrong platelets? It should be the responsibility of the attendants to ascertain whether they are authentic," hospital owner Saurabh Mishra said.

    Last Updated Oct 26, 2022, 10:51 AM IST
