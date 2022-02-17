  • Facebook
    'All Channi said is Punjabis should run Punjab': Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Channi's 'bhaiye' comment

    In the presence of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Charanjit Singh Channi stated in Ropar that migrant labourers from UP and Bihar, whom he referred to as "bhaiye," should be expelled from Punjab.

    All Channi said is Punjabis should run Punjab: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Channi's 'bhaiye' comment - ADT
    Team Newsable
    Ludhiana, First Published Feb 17, 2022, 5:52 PM IST
    Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, while reacting to the remarks made by the Congress Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi about the migrant labourers from UP and Bihar, whom he referred to as "bhaiye" should be ousted from Punjab, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said that the CM meant is that Punjabis should run Punjab. 

    CM Charanjit Singh Channi remark that "bhaiye" should be kept out from Punjab has triggered a massive controversy. Many political parties slammed the unwanted comment. 

    While talking to ANI in Ludhiana on Thursday, in defence of the CM Channi, the Congress leader said that CM Channi said that Punjabis should run Punjab. 

    Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said that Channi's statement was misconstructed. She added she doesn't think anyone is interested from UP to coming in Punjab for a ruling. 

    While talking about the Lakhimpur Kheri violence, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra highlighted that the BJP "insulted" farmers in UP. Union minister Ajay Misra's son Ashish is the key accused in the case.

    Prime Minister visits Punjab only when elections are close, but didn't visit when farmers were protesting, inflation and unemployment were sky-high, said Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. 

    While talking on Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Congress leader said the Delhi CM failed to rule the national capital. And now he claims to rule Punjab. She questioned, "How is this possible?"

    They both (BJP, AAP) visit Punjab to fulfil their own desires, claimed Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. She said, "Channi ji has clearly said that the state needs a strong and stable government that works for its people." She added she could see Congress wave in Punjab.

    Last Updated Feb 17, 2022, 5:52 PM IST
