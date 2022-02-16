Punjab Election 2022: 'Very shameful', Arvind Kejriwal over Channi's 'UP, Bihar bhaiyas' remark

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Channi's 'UP, Bihar bhaiyas' remark has not gone down well with rivals, as the BJP and AAP slammed him.

Ahead of the polls, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi stated 'don't let UP, Bihar ke bhaiye enter Punjab'. When Channi made this remark, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra who was standing by him was seen smiling and applauding.

Punjab CM Charanjit Channi's 'UP, Bihar bhaiyas' remark has not gone down well with rivals -- BJP and AAP.

Responding to the comment, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal said, "It's very shameful. I strongly condemn comments aimed at any individual or any particular community." He added that Priyanka Gandhi Vadra belongs to Uttar Pradesh and is also a 'bhaiya'.

Responding to the same, the Bharatiya Janata Party has said the CM had insulted the people of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. BJP highlighted Priyanka Gandhi had insulted the people of UP, where they are fighting for the polls.

Charanjit Singh Channi is the Congress's chief ministerial face in the Punjab election. Earlier this month, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi announced Channi's candidacy as CM after conducting a tele-voting by the party. He received more votes than Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu, who had long pushed for his nomination as CM candidate.

The Congress hopes that by nominating Channi as its chief ministerial candidate, it can win over Punjab's Dalit voters. Punjab's Dalit population accounts for more than 32 per cent. Channi was the first Dalit CM in Punjab, where Jat Sikhs dominated politics.

The Congress, the Aam Aadmi Party, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), and a new alliance of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and former Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh's fledgling outfit Punjab Lok Congress will contest all 117 seats in Punjab on February 20.

