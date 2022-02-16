  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Punjab Election 2022: 'Very shameful', Arvind Kejriwal over Channi's 'UP, Bihar bhaiyas' remark

    Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Channi's 'UP, Bihar bhaiyas' remark has not gone down well with rivals, as the BJP and AAP slammed him. 

    Punjab Election 2022: 'Very shameful', Arvind Kejriwal over Channi's 'UP, Bihar bhaiyas' remark - ADT
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Chandigarh, First Published Feb 16, 2022, 1:42 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Ahead of the polls, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi stated 'don't let UP, Bihar ke bhaiye enter Punjab'. When Channi made this remark, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra who was standing by him was seen smiling and applauding. 

    Punjab CM Charanjit Channi's 'UP, Bihar bhaiyas' remark has not gone down well with rivals -- BJP and AAP. 

    Responding to the comment, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal said, "It's very shameful. I strongly condemn comments aimed at any individual or any particular community." He added that Priyanka Gandhi Vadra belongs to Uttar Pradesh and is also a 'bhaiya'. 

    Responding to the same, the Bharatiya Janata Party has said the CM had insulted the people of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. BJP highlighted Priyanka Gandhi had insulted the people of UP, where they are fighting for the polls.  

    Charanjit Singh Channi is the Congress's chief ministerial face in the Punjab election. Earlier this month, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi announced Channi's candidacy as CM after conducting a tele-voting by the party. He received more votes than Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu, who had long pushed for his nomination as CM candidate.

    The Congress hopes that by nominating Channi as its chief ministerial candidate, it can win over Punjab's Dalit voters. Punjab's Dalit population accounts for more than 32 per cent. Channi was the first Dalit CM in Punjab, where Jat Sikhs dominated politics.

    The Congress, the Aam Aadmi Party, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), and a new alliance of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and former Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh's fledgling outfit Punjab Lok Congress will contest all 117 seats in Punjab on February 20.

    Also Read: I will be the first PM of independent nation (Khalistan): Kejriwal once told Kumar Vishwas

    Also Read: Punjab Election 2022: If voted to power, one lakh govt jobs will be given to youth, promises CM Channi

    Also Read: Punjab Election 2022: CM Channi's chopper denied permission to land in Hoshiarpur due to PM's visit

    Also Read: Punjab Election 2022: Kejriwal promises public safety if AAP is voted to power

    Last Updated Feb 16, 2022, 1:44 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Punjab election 2022 Khalistani-AAP nexus claim returns to haunt Kejriwal

    I will be the first PM of independent nation (Khalistan): Kejriwal once told Kumar Vishwas

    UP Election 2022 Out of 623 candidates 135 have criminal cases in third phase gcw

    UP Election 2022: Out of 623 candidates, 135 have criminal cases in third phase

    Man attempts to enter NSA Ajit Doval s residence detained gcw

    Man attemps to enter NSA Ajit Doval’s residence, detained

    India s youngest mayor Arya Rajendran to wed Kerala s youngest MLA Sachin Dev gcw

    India's youngest mayor to wed Kerala's youngest MLA

    Uphaar Cinema fire: Delhi HC dismisses bail plea of Ansal brothers - ADT

    Uphaar Cinema fire: Delhi HC dismisses suspension plea of Ansal brothers of seven years jail term

    Recent Stories

    Who is Reena Rai? Did airbag save her life who was in car with Deep Sidhu? RCB

    Who is Reena Rai? Did airbag save her life who was in car with Deep Sidhu?

    Punjab election 2022 Khalistani-AAP nexus claim returns to haunt Kejriwal

    I will be the first PM of independent nation (Khalistan): Kejriwal once told Kumar Vishwas

    UP Election 2022 Out of 623 candidates 135 have criminal cases in third phase gcw

    UP Election 2022: Out of 623 candidates, 135 have criminal cases in third phase

    India s overall economic activity remains resilient despite third wave: Finance Ministry-dnm

    India’s overall economic activity remains resilient despite third wave: Finance Ministry

    Russia announce Crimea military drills have ended, troops are leaving - ADT

    Russia announce Crimea military drills have ended, troops are leaving

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, FC Goa vs ATK Mohun Bagan Match Highlights (Game 92): Manvir Singh's brace helps ATKMB sink FCG 2-0-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 92): Manvir's brace helps ATKMB sink FCG 2-0

    Video Icon
    UP Election 2022 Akhilesh Yadav Exclusive Interview Kerala Yogi Adityanath

    Akhilesh Yadav Exclusive: 'Kerala far ahead of UP, Yogi does not know'

    Video Icon
    Akhilesh Yadav Exclusive Movement towards 2024 should start immediately after UP election gcw

    Akhilesh Yadav Exclusive: 'Movement towards 2024 should start immediately after UP election'

    Video Icon
    Hijab row escalates in Karnataka 20 students in Madikeri boycott school

    Hijab row escalates in Karnataka: 20 students in Madikeri boycott school

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, FC Goa vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Game against FCG will be different from last meeting - ATKMB's Juan Ferrando-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Game against Goa will be different from last meeting - ATKMB's Juan Ferrando

    Video Icon