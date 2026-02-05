Al Falah University chairman Jawad Ahmed Siddiqui arrested by Delhi Police for fraud based on UGC complaints. He also faces an ED chargesheet for money laundering, accused of faking NAAC accreditation to mislead students and illicitly collect fees.

Delhi Police has arrested Al Falah University chairman Jawad Ahmed Siddiqui in a case related to alleged fraud and irregularities, officials said. The arrest follows the complaints filed by the University Grants Commission (UGC). The police had registered two separate FIRs against Siddiqui in the matter. Police said that Siddiqui was produced before a Delhi court, which granted the Crime Branch four days of police custody for further investigation.

ED Chargesheet and Court Proceedings

On Saturday, a Delhi Saket Court listed the hearing of arguments for consideration of the Enforcement Directorate's chargesheet against Al Falah Group chairman Jawad Ahmed Siddiqui to February 13. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) filed the charge sheet against Siddique and Al Falah Charitable Trust in an alleged money-laundering case on January 16. Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Sheetal Chaudhary Pradhan listed the matter for consideration after hearing submissions of counsel for Siddiqui, who sought time for scrutiny of documents filed Alongwith the charge sheet.

Details of the Allegations

According to the agency, the investigation was initiated on the basis of two FIRs registered by the Delhi Police Crime Branch. The FIRs alleged that the university had falsely claimed accreditation from the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC).

The Enforcement Directorate has informed the court that it has provisionally attached assets as part of its probe under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). Earlier, the ED told the court that Siddiqui was arrested in connection with alleged money laundering involving the Al Falah Charitable Trust, which controls the university and its affiliated educational institutions.

The agency's action followed the Crime Branch FIRs alleging that the university and its institutions falsely advertised expired NAAC accreditation grades. The ED has further alleged that claims of regulatory recognition were fabricated to mislead students and parents, thereby inducing admissions and the collection of fees through misrepresentation.

Financial Misconduct and Fund Diversion

The court recorded that the agency's financial analysis indicated that funds collected during the relevant period appeared to be linked to the alleged misrepresentations, bringing them within the ambit of proceeds of crime under the PMLA. Searches conducted at multiple locations led to the recovery of cash, digital devices, and financial records.

The ED told the court that certain contracts were allegedly diverted to entities linked to the accused's family, and that senior officials confirmed Siddiqui's role in approving major financial decisions. The agency also pointed to alleged layering of funds through related entities to obscure the money trail.

Terror Links to Al-Falah University

Notably, investigations into the November 10, 2025, Red Fort car blast--which resulted in 15 deaths--revealed extensive links to Al-Falah University and its parent body, the Al-Falah Charitable Trust. The driver of the explosive-laden car was identified via DNA as Dr Umar un Nabi, an Assistant Professor in General Medicine at Al-Falah University. Several other university staff members, including Dr. Muzammil Ganaie and Dr. Shaheen Saeed, were arrested for alleged roles in a "white-collar" terror module linked to Jaish-e-Mohammed and Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind. (ANI)