Akhilesh Yadav's wife Dimple Yadav, fully vaccinated, tests positive for COVID

Dimple Yadav, a former Samajwadi Party MP, tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday. In a tweet, the wife of former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav stated that she had been properly vaccinated but is currently in self-isolation. She took to social media, writing in Hindi that she had a COVID test, and the results were positive. She also stated that she was properly vaccinated and had no symptoms. She has withdrawn herself for her own and others' protection. The leader asked those who had recently met her to complete their tests as quickly as possible.

Dimple Yadav and her daughter's samples were collected on Tuesday and tested positive on Wednesday. With both his wife and daughter Covid-positive, this might have an influence on Samajwadi Party chairman Akhilesh Yadav's campaign ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly election, which is scheduled for early next year.

It is unknown whether Akhilesh Yadav has been immunised. He promised to be vaccinated when his father, Mulayam Singh Yadav, opted to receive the vaccine. Akhilesh Yadav has been campaigning across Uttar Pradesh for the assembly election, only a few months away. He will also most likely be tested. On Thursday, he and Rashtriya Lok Dal leader Jayant Chaudhary will address a combined rally in Aligarh.

Meanwhile, despite having received both vaccines, BSP MP Kunwar Danish Ali tested positive for Covid-19. He remained in Parliament till Monday and urged everyone who had contact with him to be checked and isolated. He indicated that he was suffering minimal symptoms and want to heal as quickly as possible. He claimed on Twitter that despite being immunised, he tested positive with COVID-19. He stated that he was also in Parliament and requested everybody who had contact with him to be tested and separated.